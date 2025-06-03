Ghanaian socialite, Hajia4reall, shared some new photos of herself looking dazzling in a cowgirl hat

The photos were accompanied by a caption sending a message to Ghanaians about her return to social media

Hajia4reall is reintroducing herself to fans after spending a year and a day in jail in the United States of America (USA)

Ghanaian socialite, Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4reall, continued her attempted comeback onto the showbiz scene with a new update on her recently reactivated Instagram page.

Hajia4reall shared a collage of photos showing her decked out in stylish, tattered denim jeans paired with a funky tank top. A cowgirl hat and shoes completed the look.

Her photos were accompanied by a caption that symbolised her new attitude towards life since her release.

"Cowgirl energy, city girl finesse #move"

Hajia4reall wasted no time reintroducing herself to fans after her release from the Federal Detention Centre in Philadelphia, USA, where she served time for romance fraud.

A day after her release on Thursday, May 22, 2025, Hajia reactivated her Instagram account, which she had deactivated upon her incarceration on June 28, 2024.

She has since shared a handful of posts, each declaring that she is ready to move on to a new phase in her life and that her past misdeeds are behind her.

Hajia declared to fans in the first post shared on her reactivated Instagram page that she's entering a new era in her life.

"We Fall, We Rise, We Move," she said in the post.

Hajia4reall was arrested in the U.K. in November 2022 and extradited to the United States.

She faced allegations of complicity in romance fraud and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receive stolen funds, leading to a lenient one-year sentence

“Mona Faiz Montrage knowingly received illegal funds from older Americans who were victims of romance scams and now faces serious consequences for her actions. Romance scams such as Montrage’s harm vulnerable, elderly victims not only in the cruel betrayal of trust in the realization that their online romantic connection was fiction, but by also callously stealing their money." U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said following her sentencing.

See Hajia4reall's photos below.

Ghanaians react to Hajia4reall's cowgirl photo

Hajia4reall's new post and message sparked reactions from Ghanaians, who shared mostly positive messages of support.

archipalago said:

"Mona 4 Real papabi."

whitelove_me wrote:

"Most hard working woman."

zenmagafrica commented:

"Out like you never left."

baafi_23 said:

"So much damage already done."

she_grabs_ noted:

"We still love you regardless but God loves you more."

efbarnes said:

Cowgirl from AliExpress 😂😂."

Hajia4reall releases new song

YEN.com.gh previously reported that popular socialite, Hajia4reall released her latest single, a few days after her release from federal prison in the U.S.A.

She shared a snippet of the new song, titled 'Move', on her Instagram page on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

The release came approximately one week and three days after she regained her freedom.

Ghanaians excitedly enjoyed the snippet of music she shared and wholeheartedly welcomed her back to social media.

