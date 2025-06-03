Socialite and TikToker Rashida Black Beauty left many people in awe of her incredible transformation when she shared a video on her TikTok page

In the video, she stormed a sparkling clean washroom and displayed incredible dance moves to Shatta Wale's Working Harder (Fi Di Dollar)

Her glow-up caught the attention of many social media users, such that they complimented her beauty and incredible transformation

Famous Ghanaian socialite Rashida Black Beauty got many people admiring her looks when she shared another dance video on her social media pages.

Rashida Black Beauty dances to Shatta's banger

Rashida on TikTok shared an exciting video of herself dancing in a sparkling clean washroom, which turned many heads online.

In the video, she danced joyfully to dancehall musician Shatta Wale's Working Harder (Fi Di Dollar) song while signing it word for word, which proves that she is a die-hard fan of the dancehall musician.

YEN.com.gh could not immediately establish what event she was attending but Rashida looked elegant in a fitted purple dress that accentuated her figure. The dress had a cut on the bottom part of the back of the dress to allow free movement while dancing.

The socialite proved that she was beautiful without makeup as she flaunted her natural beauty in the video.

Her hair was styled into a sleek ponytail with a long curly wig hair extension attached. Her edges were neatly and perfectly curled, making her hairdo look more beautiful.

The ever-gorgeous Rashida Black Beauty accessorised her chic outfit by wearing a black beaded bracelet, which she wore on her left wrist.

Reactions to Rashida Black Beauty's dance video

The comment section was filled with admiration for Rashida. People talked about how beautiful she looked in her dress, while others talked about her sleek ponytail and her delightful glow.

Others who thronged the comment section sounded like they were Rashida's close friends as they referred to her as their sister while sending her compliments.

In the video, she turned her back to face the camera, getting many people appreciating her fine figure and how big her curves had become.

The heartwarming reactions of social media users to Rashida Black Beauty's dance video are below:

Obaapa Nanakua Kyere said:

"My babe 🥰"

sidash Queen ❤️👌 said:

"Ma sister is very fine 🥰"

•QUEEN⭐️ said:

"Beautyyy🥰😍"

Jami 🌹babe🌸🌸🌸🌸 said:

"The back view is crazy"

NeSsA✨ said:

"My pretty girl💜."

Yhaakonama❤️🥳🎉

"Ma Baby💜💙."

Luxe bodies👙👚👗🩱👙👡👠

"See my bby 🥰😍."

