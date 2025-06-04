Oheneba Jude visited the late Chef Ezzy's family to offer his condolences after his untimely demise

In a video, the TikToker and Aba Dope's former employee's mother shed tears as they mourned him

Many Ghanaians thronged to Oheneba Jude's social media post to mourn Chef Ezzy's untimely passing

Famous Ghanaian TikToker Oheneba Jude visited the family of socialite and entrepreneur Aba Dope's former employee, Chef Ezzy, on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, following his unfortunate passing.

Oheneba Jude visits Aba Dope’s late ex-employee Chef Ezzy’s family to offer his condolences. Photo source: @ohenebajude, @aba_dope

The social media personality took to his official TikTok page to share a video of his visit to the late chef's home and interaction with his family. He visibly shed tears throughout his journey from his residence to the deceased's home.

Oheneba Jude offered his condolences to the late Chef Ezzy's mother, who wept uncontrollably over her son's demise in his and other family members' presence.

The TikToker, who recently replaced comic actor and former NDC parliamentary candidate for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency, Kwame Dzokoto, as the new host of TV3's Edziban show, prayed for God to give her the strength she needed to grieve her son's demise.

How did Chef Ezzy pass away?

News of Chef Ezzy's passing emerged on social media last weekend, with many TikTok personalities expressing their sorrow with heartfelt condolences to his family. Initially, the cause of his death was unknown.

It was later confirmed that the young chef had been involved in a fatal motor accident. Before his passing, he was well-known on TikTok for sharing food-related content.

TikToker Oheneba Jude weeps at his colleague Osanju's late mother's funeral. Photo source: @ohenebajude

He also featured in several videos with Chef Smith, the man who falsified a fake Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual in 2024.

The late Chef Ezzy used to be a loyal and core member of actress and social media personality Aba Dope's team at her luxurious restaurant, Food Gist.

His old employer reacted to the news of his demise by sharing an emotional tribute to honour his memory. She said the young man had offered to join her team years ago and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming the highest earner on her payroll.

Aba Dope stated that she was surprised when Chef Ezzy tendered his resignation from her restaurant after landing a new opportunity at a resort outside of Accra, which he couldn't resist.

According to her, the news felt more painful after she discovered that he had not received his salary throughout the seven months he worked over there.

The video of Oheneba Jude's visit to the late Chef Ezzy's family home is below:

Ghanaians mourn Chef Ezzy after his passing

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

F&M commented:

"May your soul rest in peace, Kwabena Jnr😭😭😭."

Big G said:

"Eeii Kwabena, waha adwene papa eeii Kwabena meefr3 wo oo😢😢😢."

Roselyn Baffour commented:

"Awwwww Ezzy😭😭💔💔💔💔😭💔."

Ginger said:

"This guy's death hurts ooo."

