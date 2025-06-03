Aba Dope has announced the death of Chef Ezzy, an individual believed to be a former employee at her Food Gist restaurant

The viral socialite expressed her grief in a glowing tribute recounting the chef's painful last moments

The post, which contained details about Chef Ezzy's cause of death and harsh working conditions after leaving Aba Dope, has been taken off social media

Ghanaian socialite and entrepreneur Aba Dope is mourning the loss of Chef Ezzy, a dedicated former staff member of her 24-hour restaurant in Accra.

Aba Dope Loses Loyal Staff Shortly After He Resigned For A "Better Opportunity'

The socialite posted a glowing tribute in honour of her staff a few days after learning of his passing.

Chef Ezzy was a loyal and core member of Aba Dope's team at Food Gist.

The CEO of Food Gist said the young man offered to be part of her team years back and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming the highest earner on her payroll.

To her utter surprise, Chef Ezzy introduced a new opportunity he got at a resort outside of Accra, which he couldn't resist.

It's unclear what the name of the company Chef Ezzy joined after leaving Food Gist.

The young man has been featured in several videos with Chef Smith, who falsified documents to earn Ghanaians' support for a fake Guinness World Record attempt at the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

In a now-deleted post on social media, Aba Dope established that Chef Ezzy died in a motor accident.

The restaurateur's emotional tribute touched on her beloved former staff's last moments before she saw his lifeless body at the hospital.

According to Aba Dope, the news of Chef Ezzy felt more painful after she discovered that the latter's new job had failed to pay him his due for seven months running.

