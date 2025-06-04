Ghanaian preacher Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly called Bishop Ajagurajah, met one of his favourite Ghanaian celebrities on June 1, 2025

Bishop Ajagurajah was overjoyed as he saw Jackie Appiah at the official launch of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's automobile launch

Some social media users have commented on Bishop Ajagurajah and Jackie Appiah's video on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Renowned Ghanaian preacher Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly called Bishop Ajagurajah, couldn't keep calm as he met Jackie Appiah at the launch of the Despite automobile launch.

Bishop Ajagurajah, who has carved a distinctive niche in Ghana's fashion landscape with his custom-made look, did not disappoint with his elegant outfit.

Ajagurajah looks excited after meeting Jackie Appiah at the Despite Automobile Museum launch. Photo credit: @ajagurajah_official.

Source: Instagram

The leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach, he seamlessly blended spirituality with an avant-garde look at the stat-studded programme.

He couldn't stop smiling as style icon Jackie Appiah majestically walked towards him while rocking a crisp white halter-neck dress styled with a designer bag.

Jackie Appiah mesmerised the man of God with her beautiful smile, flawless makeup and lustrous hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

She completed her look with a brown designer bag that added a touch of colour to her decent yet elegant look at the event.

The style influencer accessorised her look with an expensive gold necklace, a beautiful necklace and a pricey wristwatch.

Ajagurajah, Jackie Appiah meet for the first time

Canadian-Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah met one of Ghana's popular preachers at the launch of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's automobile museum on June 1, 2025. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Giftyboateng725 stated:

"My only mentor ❤️❤️ God bless you Queen 👸 Jackie."

kwameantwi1990 stated:

"Odiifo) Jackie Appiah meets Jackie Appiah."

Akua_dadaba stated:

"This is sooo beautiful to watch ❤️❤️."

Solazeautosleek stated:

"Aggressive on the Internet, but down to earth/humble in real life...❤️❤️🔥🔥🙌😍."

Billbanksquamina stated:

"This is lovely, Odifoo Jackie Appiah, meet the real Jackie."

Jay_morgan.5895 stated:

"Aden !!aden !!mede3 meho ny3 f3 anaa?😭g33g3 hyia jackie nti w)se ne twiny ne no Eyyy eyy mawu oo! Mawu oo! Aho)tanfuor eyy monsore oo monsore oo na aho)f3fuor 3ku Y3n 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭."

The Instagram video is below:

Ajagurajah flaunts his beautiful daughters

Bishop Ajagurajah has posted a video of his beautiful daughter for the first time in a lovely video on Instagram.

The beautiful young girls were dressed in stylish outfits and colourful headwraps as they enjoyed lunch with their father.

The adorable celebrity family enjoyed yummy plates of fried rice and chicken, and cans of drinks in the trending video.

The Instagram video is below:

Ajagurajah speaks on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy's feud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, also known as Bishop Ajagurajah, who disclosed the origin of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy's feud.

He pointed out that it is a spiritual issue and that if the two well-known artists banded together, neither artist would succeed.

In an exclusive interview with Kenneth Awotwe Darko, an entertainment analyst, commented on Ajagurajah's comments

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh