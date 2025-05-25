Ghanaian TikToker based abroad, Captain Caesar recently announced on TikTok that his obroni wife had kicked him out of their home

He launched a public appeal for financial support to enable him rent an apartment and received help from people, including Ajagurajah

It appears Captain Caesar has turned on Ajagurajah after receiving the financial aid as recent videos show Captain hurling insults at him

Ghanaian TikToker based abroad, Captain Caesar, has launched a verbal attack on popular spiritual leader, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, best known as Ajagurajah, after recently receiving financial support from him.

In a video, the famed TikToker displayed ingratitude by criticising Ajagurajah and downgrading his help.

He noted that he donated the money orphans and did not use it to rent an apartment as he initially indicated.

Captain Caesar's wife kicks him out

On May 14, 2025, Captain Caesar announced that he had been kicked out of his UK home by his wife. He explained that his wife took the decision following his failure to wash dishes as she instructed.

Captain Caesar was so devastated over the incident and came online to seek financial help. He had been rendered homeless by his wife's action.

He got benevolent people to support, including Ajagurajah who donated GHc10,000 to him after he called on him for help.

Captain Caesar confirmed on TikTok that he had received the money from Ajagurajag. However, he now claims he donated the funds to the orphanage.

Watch the video of Captain Caesar speaking about what he used Ajagurajah's money for:

