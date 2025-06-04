Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has impressed Ghanaians with his dance moves

Sarkodie looked dapper in all white while holding his wine glass as he entertained Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong's children

Some social media users have commented on Sarkodie's trending video that Code Micky has posted on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie, has caused a stir after he was spotted holding a wine glass while dancing at the launch of the Despite Automobile museum.

The BET winner stole the spotlight at the high-profile event, which was commissioned by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, with his elegant white long-sleeve designer shirt and matching white trousers.

Sarkodie holds a wine glass while dancing with Despite's children at his automobile museum launch. Photo credit: @temajesus.

In a trending video, the popular Ghanaian rapper was spotted with Dr Ofori Sarpong's beautiful daughter, Mandy Ofori Sarpong and one of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's children dancing while holding his wine glass.

Sarkodie dances with a wine glass

Ghanaian blogger Code Micky has praised Sarkodie for his dance moves. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Sadoc Annobil stated:

"It’s a cautious move not to let anyone hold his wine in such a public space. He’s trying to stay alive."

Gidovetty stated:

"The person wey introduced the champagne 🥂 glass and cigar give this Tema dada b, worry us waaaaa. E mind, that be swag oooo."

kppromotionsghdotcom stated:

"Tema boys steeze. They can buy one bottle Flex with it whole night in the club."

newman_studio_ stated:

"The wine works 😂😂😂."

abynnahboampongsem_fitness stated:

"Nkwa Nsuo Braa😂."

abotre8 stated:

"Branding sooohnnn 😂."

urban_99_saint stated:

"I was just waiting for this champagne video 😂😂😂to come."

qwejo_burna89990 stated:

"Nefa 33t3 sh3nsh3n de3 wotumi hu s3 w’awe nsa aky3 papa 😹😹😹."

The Instagram video is below:

Sarkodie and his team at Despite's event

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie arrived at the Despite automobile museum with his team, all dressed sharply in white ensembles.

The celebrity dad, who recently took his children on a lavish vacation in Ghana, flaunted her all-time favourite gold watch and matching gold bracelets to elevate his dapper look.

Sarkodie rocked stylish sunglasses while the bloggers rushed to take photos of him at the event.

The Instagram video is below:

Sarkodie's stylist brags about his sneaker collection

Sarkodie's stylist, Trendy Rail, has stated that Sarkodie doesn't repeat his Nike sneakers in a viral interview.

The famous stylist explained that Sarkodie currently owns over two hundred Nike Air Force sneakers in his closet.

In an exclusive interview with Channel One, Trendy Rail spoke about working with Sarkodie and his beautiful family.

The X video is below:

Sarkodie debuts new haircut

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, who has been regarded as a famous performer and stylish masculine influencer.

The Rollies and Cigars hitmaker sported a coloured hairdo to a private event, which became a popular trend on Instagram.

Several social media users have commented on Instagram about well-known rapper Sarkodie's strikingly coloured hair and elegant outfit.

Source: YEN.com.gh