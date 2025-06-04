Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Popular Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has responded to controversial US-based social media commentator Twene Jonas over his harsh remarks about him.

Kwaku Manu Responds To Twene Jonas Over His Recent Criticisms About Him: "He Just Got An Apartment"

In a recent interview with blogger De Godson TV, the comic actor recounted how he wanted to hold an interview session with Jonas when he started sharing political commentaries on social media.

He noted that there were talks between him and Twene Jonas's manager. However, some individuals advised them to reject his offer to save the social media personality's career from ending prematurely due to their fear about his line of questioning.

Kwaku Manu stated that the socialite recently secured his apartment despite claiming to be wealthy over the years.

He said:

"I wanted to interview Twene Jonas when he started his thing. Some people in the US have told him that his career will end. I spoke to Twene Jonas's manager about interviewing him, but they told him that if he allowed me to interview him, his career would be over."

"He always brags that he has money and properties, but he only started renting his own apartment recently. Jonas just started renting a two-bedroom apartment. You can live with someone abroad or even share a room. I am not saying he sleeps on the streets."

Ghanaians react to Kwaku Manu's video

@akuaobaapano.1175 said:

"Thank you, brother Kwaku. God bless you more"

@AkeseKwabena said:

"Kwaku nyansani ampa and God will continue bless you more bra kwaku for good word"

@StephenBasuaNimako said:

"Kwaku Manu is a good person. See how he is helping Boniface, this is called a good person, Kwaku. God bless you"

@alehandrobanini4071 said:

"Forget their judgment and reasoning has been clouded by politics."

@bbone4390 said:

"What I don’t like about him is that he should be tactical about things that he puts his mouth in. He talks too much and thinks he’s the most intelligent human being alive"

Source: YEN.com.gh