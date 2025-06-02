Okatakyie Afrifa has chastised Kwaku Manu for calling on John Dramani Mahama to curtail freedom of speech among content creators

The controversial media personality and host of For The Record, called Kwaku Manu a hypocrite for his appeal

Okatakyie Afrifa's reaction to Kwaku Manu's appeal has stoked a heated back-and-forth between the two stars

Controversial media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, has opened up about his frustrations with Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, who recently called for legislation to regulate freedom of speech.

Okatakyie Afrifa descends on Kwaku Manu for his appeal to John Dramani Mahama about the trend of content creators verbally attacking public figures. Facebook/OkatakyieAfrifa, KwakuManu

Kwaku Manu, in his appeal, lamented about the rise of verbal attacks targeted at public leaders, statesmen and political figures.

In the past few years, digital media brands like Kevin Taylor's Loud Silence TV and Twene Jonas have gained significant traction with their hot political takes, which often come with insults aimed at pushing political agendas.

The Kumawood star in a video appealed to the president for more scrutiny to deter content creators from their verbal attacks.

To Okatakyie Afrifa, Kwaku Manu's appeal appears to be politically motivated.

"You were in this town when Asantehene's name was thrown into disrepute. You were campaigning for the NDC then, so you watched on aloof."

Okatakyie, who is a sworn affiliate of the New Patriotic Party, said that such legislation will fall through the cracks as long as the party remains in opposition.

In response to Afrifa's rants, Kwaku Manu shared a heartfelt apology to Okatakyie Afrifa and tried to reiterate the unproblematic backstory behind his appeal.

Okatakyie Afrifa's message stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Okatakyie Afrifa's criticism of Kwaku Manu's legislation.

westjay63 said:

"Bro, pls spare Kwaku Manu, he's yet to get over his broken heart. N'adwene no aka ne ex wife n'ayaase."

Peace wrote:

"Is true paa, we don’t want any new law for insult when Kelvin Taylor was insulting Otumfuo, where you were not in Ghana, Kwaku Manu."

MANOFLOVE remarked:

Kevin Taylor is the only man in Ghana who uses his wife's surname

I'M TOMAS shared:

Wagyimi, from the bottom of his heart, now they know that insulting the elderly is wrong. Where were you when Kevin Ama Taylor and the whole nation were insulting Ashantis and Otumfoɔ?

hard_truth noted:

Now Kwaku Manu turn NDC, for speaking truth to Mmoa like Okatakyie 😂🤣😂😂

𝗗𝗔𝗣𝗔𝗔𝗛 commented:

I started disliking Kwaku Manu when he started to copy Delay Show and started beefing Lil Wayne because of enviness

Curtis noted:

What he dey say dey make sense but I disagree with the Hipocracy part. When NPP was in power, you were not Hipocrate right?

Scout Sergeant pti added:

"Everyone who is supporting this man is a very big fool. What Kwaku Manu is saying makes sense, then the foolish man talking right now."

Okatakyie Afrifa exposes Anne Daly

YEN.com.gh reported previously that Okatakyie Afrifa jubilated after President Mahama revoked Anne Sansa Daly's appointment to the NHIA board.

Afrifa played a crucial role in exposing the fake medical credentials of the doctor and expressed happiness at her removal.

He said anyone who attempts to fight him should get ready to lose everything they have worked for in their life.

Source: YEN.com.gh