Ghanaian preacher, Nana Agradaa, visited the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Wednesday, June 4, 2025

A video showed her entering the premises, marking her second visit in three days after showing up on Monday, June 2

Agradaa's return to the EOCO facility sparked speculation from Ghanaians over whether she was now under investigation

Controversial preacher, Nana Agradaa, has been spotted at the offices of financial crimes agency EOCO yet again.

Nana Agradaa and her husband, Angel Asiamah visits the EOCO premises in Accra on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Image credit: @the1957news, @quamiguyman

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Agradaa, born Patricia Asiedu, was accompanied by her husband Angel Asiamah as they entered the main building housing the EOCO office on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

The video, taken from a distance, showed the televangelist in a trademark colourful purple and gold dress, while her husband trailed her in a yellow suit. The duo were accompanied by a third party who has not yet been identified.

The video sparked reactions on social media as Ghanaians speculated on why she had returned to EOCO's offices, after a previous visit on Monday.

Agradaa's previous visit raised eyebrows but was brushed aside as normal as it occurred at the same time the premises of the agency was besieged by New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters.

A group of opposition party supporters were awaiting the release of Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Nana Agradaa told reporters upon exiting the EOCO premises on Monday that she was there on a personal errand.

"I just came here for my personal meeting and I tried to search for Chairman Wontumi but I couldn't find him. I did not come here for any bad problem," she said.

Agradaa later bragged on social media that her anointing led to the release of Chairman Wontumi.

Nana Agradaa claims her anointing led to the release of NPP executive, Chairman Wontumi. Image credit: Thunder TV

Chairman Wontumi was arrested by EOCO on Tuesday, May 27 and remained detained for six days until the day of Agradaa's visit.

"Please, I am not the one who bailed him. It is my anointing that resulted in his release. It was my favour that released him. When I visited EOCO, my blessings splashed around the premises and even touched our dear brother, Chairman Wontumi, leading to him not being detained by EOCO anymore." she said.

Agradaa's video is included below:

A short while after she was seen entering the premises, another video showed Agradaa exiting EOCO.

The video of Agradaa leaving the premises is below:

Agradaa's second EOCO visit sparks reactions

Ghanaians shared numerous opinions in reaction to Nana Agradaa's return to the EOCO office.

amoanimaacharity said:

"As3m Aba 😂😂😂😂she is not going home today 😂😂😂😂 .This is the right time for all the sika gari victims to come out."

richie_reignz wrote:

"The husband is the handbag 👜. Just like MTN everywhere she goes 😂😂😂"

naa_cash_1988 noted:

"She has said it that she goes to EOCO for her personal reasons."

CONQUER 🇬🇭💪 commented:

"She is under investigation."

Nana Agradaa intensifies Empress Gifty feud

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nana Agradaa intensified her feud with Empress Gifty by claiming the Noko titles from her.

Nana Agradaa said she had snatchedNoko Pressure and Noko Tantaliser from the gospel star and had officially gazetted them both.

The evangelist's taunts came after she was sued for defamation, with Agradaa then suing Empress Gifty's husband, Hopeson Adorye.

