Ghanaian pastor Agradaa has weighed in on Economic and Organised Crime (EOCO), releasing the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

In the video, she noted that it was due to her anointing and that visiting the EOCO office on June 2, 2025, led to his release

The video got many people laughing hard, as people shared their views on Agradaa's comments in the TikTok Live

Controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa has reacted to the good news of Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi being released after being detained by Economic and Organised Crime (EOCO).

Agradaa speaks on Wontumi's release

On Agradaa's TikTok Live, she questioned Ghanaians why they were making a big deal about Chairman Wontumi's release on June 2, 2025.

She noted that after she visited the EOCO head office earlier that same day, Chairman Wontumi was released, and it was through her anointing.

"Please, I am not the one who bailed him. It is my anointing that resulted in his release. It was my favour that released him. That is all, " Agradaa said.

The overseer of Heaven Way Chapel International Ministries cautioned Ghanaians not to attribute the politician's release to any toher thing other than her anointing.

She mentioned in the same video that whether Ghanaians liked it or not, it was her anointing that was a contributing factor to his release.

"Yesterday, when I visited EOCo, my blessings splashed around the premises and even touched our dear brother, Chairman Wontumi, leading to him not being detained by EOCO anymore."

Agradaa explained that if you are an anointed person, wherever your feet land, it turns into a blessing. She prophesied into the lives of anyone who watched the video, saying that their feet would be a blessing.

Reactions to Agradaa's take on Chairman Wontumi's release

The reactions of social media users to Agradaa's statements are below:

@MrStrong_Utd said:

"She be proper opportunist waaa 😂😂😂💔."

@nlbkhalifa said:

"It’s a lie Agradaaaa 😂"

@Ze_owongo said:

"Settings woman ooo😂😂😂"

@gracioushandlv said:

"Always want an opportunity to deceive the poor people"

@MrCute_gh said:

"Agradaa be the ambassador for filters. I don’t blame her. I blame EOCO for entertaining her, especially when they know her criminal records, and this is the reason why Kwaku Manu was telling his excellency Mahama to sanitise social media, cos the fooling is becoming too much"

Chairman Wontumi visits Bawumia after release

YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), paid a courtesy call on former vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at his residence on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

The meeting, which came just a day after Wontumi's release from the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), saw the politician in high spirits. He was warmly received by the former Vice President and other senior party officials.

Videos from the visit circulated on social media, with many party supporters viewing the reunion as a sign of unity and strength within the NPP amidst ongoing legal and political challenges.

