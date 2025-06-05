Empress Gifty, in a video, flaunted her rich lifestyle as she and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, flew first class for a trip abroad

The gospel musician showed off the luxurious experience she and her husband had while they bonded during the flight

Many fans thronged to the comments section of Empress Gifty's post to praise her and her husband for their tight bond

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty has courted attention after a video of her bonding with her husband, Hopeson Adorye, surfaced on social media.

In a video she shared on her official Instagram page on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, the musician and her husband were spotted flying in first class while embarking on a trip abroad.

Empress Gifty and Hopeson Adorye shared their flight experience as they showed off the numerous luxurious benefits of travelling abroad on a first-class flight.

The 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards' Best Traditional Gospel Song winner, who recently flaunted a brand new Tesla SUV as part of her UCook show's first anniversary, showed the fancy international meals and beverages she and her husband were served while enjoying a wonderful experience.

Empress Gifty and Hopeson Adorye also received the usual individual personal entertainment systems associated with first-class travel.

They watched a film on small monitors in front of their seats to entertain them and ensure they got the ultimate viewing pleasure as they flew high for long hours on their journey.

The Watch Me crooner also flaunted the impressive interior of the plane. The side of the seats was equipped with numerous buttons, presumably for controlling the seats' movements and the in-flight entertainment system.

In the caption of the social media post, she wrote:

"Mr Adoryeeeeeee you have a miss call."

Empress Gifty and Hopeson Adorye appeared relaxed and comfortable while travelling abroad to release stress and spend quality time together as a married couple, away from their recent drama with televangelist Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat.

Empress Gifty, Hopeson's feud with Agradaa

Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, have been embroiled in a feud with Agradaa for over a month. The feud began after the gospel singer's husband admonished the televangelist and made threats against her over the dollar gift controversy involving the acting GoldBod CEO, Sammy Gyamfi.

In response, the Heaven Way church founder slammed Hopeson and dragged his wife into their feud by disparaging her and making several allegations about their marriage and lifestyle.

Both camps traded subtle jabs at each other, with Empress Gifty eventually filing a GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit against televangelist Agradaa at the Tema High Court.

The video of the gospel singer and her husband on the flight is below:

Empress Gifty's rich lifestyle impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

kashcollectionsgh commented:

"Noko Love in the air 😍😍."

eagleeyemedia.co said:

"First class or nothing 🔥🔥😍😍."

ahbenao commented:

"Noko luxury 😍 Noko Noko Noko first class 😍."

joyice2013 said:

"Beautiful couple😍😍😍 Noko beautiful. Noko pressure."

Empress Gifty flaunts figure after weight loss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Empress Gifty flaunted her figure after undergoing a weight loss journey.

The gospel singer looked slimmer as she attended a funeral to commiserate with a friend in the Eastern Region.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to praise and gush over Empress Gifty's new figure and slim waist.

