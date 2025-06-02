Hopeson Adorye hit back at Nana Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, after a viral video showed him hyping Mama Pat

In a post shared on his Facebook page, Adorye listed out his wife, Empress Gifty's, achievements in a clear rebuttal to the video

Ghanaians reacted to Hopeson Adorye's post with mixed reactions, as the beef between the two camps shows no signs of ending anytime soon

Hopeson Adorye hailed his wife, gospel singer Empress Gifty, for her qualifications and achievements, rebutting Angel Asiamah's similar move.

Hopeson Adorye praises his wife, Empress Gifty in response to a similar move by Nana Agradaa's husband, Asiamah. Image credit: Hopeson Adorye

Nana Agradaa's husband praised her beauty, eloquence, strength and other qualities during a sermon at their Heaven's Way Church on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

The move, seen as a dig at Empress Gifty, elicited a quick response from Adorye, who also listed his wife's redeeming qualities in a viral Facebook post.

Hopeson Adorye praises Empress Gifty

In a Facebook post, Hopeson Adorye declared his wife a woman of substance, laying out her many qualities.

"She is a gospel musician, the newly TGMA 2025 Traditional Gospel Song of the year winner, United TV Showbiz host, U-Cook host, legit wife of Mr Adorye , an entrepreneur a mother and a woman of substance." Adorye wrote.

His update comes a day after a video from Nana Agradaa's husband, Asiamah, in which he laid out her many qualities, went viral on social media.

Hopeson Adorye and his wife, Empress Gifty are embroiled in a feud with Nana Agradaa and her husband, Asiamah. Image credit: @hopesonadorye, @originalagradaa

Asiamah delivered a speech during a church sermon, introducing his wife, Nana Agradaa, before she took to the pulpit to preach the word of God.

"Our mother is in the house. The Reverend Dr., the woman power aka the problem, aka the woman Warrior, aka Noko Queen. When you watch her fine dressing as well, she is similarly bringing us the fine word of God. Welcome the great woman of God, Rev Dr. Patricia Mrs Asiamah!" Agradaa's husband said.

Asiamah's words sparked speculation on social media that he was taking a dig at Empress Gifty, prompting Adorye's quick update.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Hopeson Adorye sparked Empress Gifty-Agradaa beef

The bitter feud between the gospel singer and the popular evangelist kicked off after Hopeson Adorye attacked Agradaa in the aftermath of the Sammy Gyamfi dollar scandal.

Speaking on TV XYZ, Adorye called on NDC foot soldiers to assault Agradaa for her role in the scandal.

The former priestess fired back at Adorye and roped in his wife, accusing her of infidelity, which sparked a Gh₵ 20 million defamation suit.

Agradaa drags Hopeson Adorye to police

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nana Agradaa dragged Hopeson Adorye before the Police CID over remarks he made calling on Ghanaians to attack her over some comments she made in relation to Goldbod CEO Sammy Gyamfi.

Agradaa wrote a petition to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) within the Ghana Police Service, asking for Adorye to be prosecuted for incitement.

Her petition noted that the former NPP politician's words were inflammatory and very similar to the comments that led to the death of investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale of Tiger Eye PI.

