Agradaa shared a photo of a license plate she had acquired for her brand-new Lexus on social media

The televangelist had customised Empress Gifty's signature 'Noko' catchphrase on the plate

Agradaa recently announced the purchase of her new car after Empress Gifty unveiled a new Tesla car

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Agradaa, or Evangelist Mama Pat, has intensified her feud with gospel musician Empress Gifty amid their recent legal battle.

Agradaa gets customised license plates with Empress Gifty’s ‘Noko’ catchphrase amid legal battle. Photo source: @original.agradaa and @utvghanaonline

Source: TikTok

The General Overseer of the Heaven Way church took to her official TikTok page to share a photo of a license plate she had acquired for her brand-new Lexus SUV.

In the photo, the televangelist had customised Empress Gifty's signature 'Noko' catchphrase on the plate. She recently announced the purchase of her new car after the gospel musician unveiled a new Tesla car.

In a video, she bragged about her new car, stating that she purchased the vehicle herself, contrasting it with Empress Gifty, whom she has accused of having romantic affairs with other men to sustain her rich lifestyle.

Agradaa's purchase of the new customised license plate comes amid her ongoing feud with the gospel musician and her husband, Hopeson Adorye.

Agradaa's feud with Empress Gifty and Hopeson

The feud between Agradaa and Empress Gifty initially started after the latter's husband, Hopeson Adorye, called for NDC supporters to physically attack her in the aftermath of the dollar gift controversy involving acting GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi over a month ago.

Agradaa with Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye. Photo source: @original.agradaa, @empress_gifty

Source: Instagram

The politician also threatened to have her prosecuted in court if she ever mentioned him or his wife, Empress Gifty’s, name publicly.

Hopeson's threats infuriated the televangelist, who slammed him and hurled insults and several allegations at him and his wife, Empress Gifty.

The 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards Best Traditional Gospel Song winner responded to Agradaa's remarks with her clapback, prompting the televangelist to continue to verbally assault and make allegations against her and her husband.

Empress Gifty later filed a GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit against televangelist Agradaa at the Tema High Court. In response, the evangelist has also dragged Hopeson Adorye to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for allegedly threatening violence against her.

Agradaa's customised license plate stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Maame Ama Biafra Oppong said:

"Eeeeih, I thought my godmother had given up ooooo😅😂😅😅we move with steeze.😅😅."

Daughter of Labey commented:

"Noko beef, noko number plate, noko Gazetted and noko Agrasco 😂😂😂 this is how we like in town."

Bambe said:

"😂😂 I said it, and mama has registered it. Noko Pressure ❤️."

Comfort.4 commented:

"Oh mama, na empress no w) he?🥺😌, 3w) s3 nnka wo fa ne yinaaa😌."

Agradaa shares update on her defamation case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa shared an update on the defamation lawsuit Empress Gifty filed against her at the Tema High Court.

The televangelist claimed that some important personalities pleaded with her over a possible out-of-court settlement.

Agradaa said she would not listen to them and would fight the case in a law court and end Empress Gifty and Hopeson Adorye's marriage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh