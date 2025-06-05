Kwaw Kese, in a video, blasted Ghana Police after allegedly being stopped and searched on the streets in Spintex Road

The veteran rapper claimed that policemen randomly searched his car for about 30 minutes, looking for illegal substances

Kwaw Kese criticised the Ghana Police Service for embarrassing him in front of many people in public

Veteran Ghanaian rapper Emmanuel Kofi Botwe, popularly known as Kwaw Kese, has blasted the Ghana Police Service over an alleged incident that occurred on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

In a video he shared on his official Instagram page, the Swedru Agona hitmaker was angry as he lamented while driving his luxurious car on the streets during the afternoon.

According to the rapper, some Ghana Police Service personnel randomly stopped and searched his car for about 30 minutes at Spintex Road.

He claimed that the policemen suspected him of possessing hard substances in his car and decided to conduct a thorough search after encountering him on the streets.

He said:

"Ghana Police, you stopped me at Spintex Road for about 30 minutes. You searched me by the roadside and searched inside my car to look for hard substances and create a police case for me."

Kwaw Kese questioned the motives of the policemen, stating that he wondered why they wanted to search his car in the hopes of finding an illegal substance and charging him with a criminal offence.

The rapper, who recently held a funeral and burial service for his late mother Yaa Serwaa, noted that he would not carry illegal substances with him in public, with the knowledge that he could encounter the police at any time and get arrested.

He blasted the police personnel for embarrassing him while searching him and his car in front of many onlookers on the streets.

He said:

"How can the Ghana police stop and search me by the roadside for passersby to be looking at me. You were hailing me while searching my clothes on the streets. Why would I put an illegal substance on myself and let you guys disgrace and arrest me on the street? What nonsense is that? You will see and stop me just to look for illegal substances. Your evil plans have failed."

Kwaw Kese's remarks about his incident with the Ghana Police Service personnel come a few months after he shared his intention to demand one million dollars from them over his 2014 arrest.

Kwaw Kese's 2014 arrest and jail term

Kwaw Kese was arrested by the Ghana Police Service in Kumasi for smoking an illegal substance in public in December 2014.

The veteran rapper was later arraigned before a High Court, with Judge William Boampong sentencing Kwaw Kese to a one-day jail term in April 2015. He was also ordered to pay a fine of Gh¢1,200.

Before his sentencing, Kwaw Kese spent over a month in remand at the Kumasi Central Prison before securing bail on December 30, 2014.

Below is the video of Kwaw Kese blasting the Ghana Police Service:

Reactions to Kwaw Kese blasting Ghana Police

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

_narnah_yaw commented:

"Abodam Abodam ne nyinaa na mob) me search 😂😂."

trishakyeraa said:

"Create music with this. I beg 😅😅😅."

thisisslimm wrote:

"Next hit single on the way. Awoyo police."

ihypegh said:

"For real, this is irritating 😂😂😂😂."

