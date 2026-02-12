Showboy has made his first court appearance days after being arrested over his issues with artiste manager Davido GH

The controversial musician has been remanded into Nsawam prison after his appearance at the Adentan Circuit Court

The news of Showboy's remand into Nsawam prison has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Controversial Ghanaian online personality and musician Sam Kwabena Safo, popularly known as Showboy or Adanko, has suffered a legal setback following his appearance at the Adentan Circuit Court on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Adentan Circuit Court remands Showboy into police custody for another two weeks after his late appearance on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Photo source: @republicmedia, @2hypeshowboy

Source: TikTok

On Tuesday, February 3, 2026, various Ghanaian media outlets reported that Showboy had finally been captured by the police after evading them for several days.

The Bombo Yie hitmaker was charged with blackmail and online extortion.

Showboy's first arrest and alleged escape

Showboy was previously arrested by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service while he was on a TikTok Live session at his residence in Accra on Friday, January 30, 2026.

Reports indicated that his arrest was related to a complaint filed by music promoter David Mensah, a.k.a. Davido GH, who accused him of blackmail.

The arrest, captured on video, had a visibly upset Showboy confronting the officers at his residence.

He was heard questioning their presence and refusing to go with them, insisting they did not show any proper documents.

Speaking directly to the officers and his online audience, the musician argued that he could not be taken away without seeing official papers authorising the arrest.

Despite his resistance, the officers eventually took him away from his house with some force.

Moments after the news of his arrest broke out, new reports emerged that Showboy had allegedly escaped from police custody and gone into hiding.

According to blogger Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossips24 fame, the Bombo Yie hit-maker did not arrive at the police station as expected and had fled.

A later video by another blogger, 1957 News, suggested that Showboy's Range Rover had been impounded, while two associates, including his manager, had been detained by the CID officers.

Following his second arrest, the musician was transported to the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital for medical evaluation before being kept in police custody.

The X video of Showboy's arrest at his residence is below:

Showboy remanded into prison after court appearance

According to reports from various bloggers, Showboy was remanded into the Nsawam prison for another two weeks after he arrived late to the Adentan Circuit Court for his first hearing on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

The judge has also reportedly adjourned the case to Wednesday, March 4, 2026, to allow for further proceedings.

Ghanaian musician Showboy is reportedly bundled into a Black Maria and transported to Police HQ as new charges compound his legal woes. Image credit: Bongo Ideas, officer capricon

Source: Twitter

The latest update from the case represents a big blow to Showboy's attempt to fight the case and secure his early release from police custody.

The X post detailing Showboy's remand into prison is below:

The Instagram video of Showboy being transported to prison after his court appearance is below:

Showboy's second arrest video surfaces online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Showboy's second arrest by the police surfaced on social media on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

In a video, the musician was spotted in handcuffs while being interrogated by some uniformed police officers at their station.

Showboy later got into a heated exchange with a police officer over an issue while in their custody.

Source: YEN.com.gh