A video of the MP for Asante Akyem North, Ohene Kwame Frimpong eating at a local chop bar has gone viral

The first-time Member of Parliament was captured in the video enjoying the local food amid his constituents

The video of the MP garnered reactions on social media with many Ghanaians praising him for his humility

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akyem North, Ohene Kwame Frimpong has been spotted enjoying a large bowl of kokonte.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong, who was sworn in as an MP at dawn on January 7, 2025, was seen savouring the traditional Ghanaian dish.

Newly sworn-in MP Ohene Frimpong enjoys a large bowl of kokonte at a local chop bar with his constituents. Photo credit: @Ohene Kwame Frimpong/Facebook & @okfrimpong/TikTok.

A video circulating on social media captured the Asante Akyem North MP surrounded by some constituents and locals who seemed thrilled to be in his company.

The MP's decision to sit and dine with the locals of his constituency depicted him as a humble man serving his people.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong won the Akyem North 2024 parliamentary elections as an independent candidate after defeating the incumbent Andy Appiah Kubi of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Netizens praise Ohene Kwame Frimpong

This simple act of humility by the MP was praised by netizens who chanced on the video on TikTok.

At the time of drafting the report, the video had garnered over 4,700 likes and 160 comments in less than a day

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of these reactions.

@Kamal Deen News said:

"Amazing Keep it up Hon. MP..... I'm not in your Constituency but I wish I'm part because your incredible works as are seen by the whole world.... May Allah bless you."

@TIMO also said:

"Life is all about humanity and humility. We love your simplicity and great sense of humour."

@kizito TV Ghana commented:

"My remodel, my teacher. I love your personality, sir. I want to be like you in fact I like you trust me. I wish you can give me a chance to see you one day."

@Mujib zakariamunjiad@gmail.com also commented:

"Our feature president may Allah bless you more."

Who is Ghanaian MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong?

Newly-elected MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong is a Ghanaian entrepreneur with numerous businesses to his name.

He is the founder of Salt Media GH, a multimedia company based in Agogo, Ashanti Region, that comprises Salt 95.9 FM and Salt TV.

The first-time Member of Parliament also established Bofrot Puff Puff, a Ghanaian breakfast delicacy, in 2021.

In 2024, Ohene Kwame Frimpongor also teamed up with Ghanaian rapper Medikal to organise a live concert in London.

Additionally, the entrepreneur-turned-politician owns New Grace restaurant, located in Chicago, Illinois, in the United States.

Appiah-Kubi quits partisan politics

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the former MP for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah Kubi, had quit partisan politics.

The Ghanaian lawyer said that parliamentary work had taken a toll on his mental health and he needed to take a break.

The former MP, who served for two terms, said he would concentrate on nurturing young leaders in his local community.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

