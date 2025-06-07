Kumawood actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown was gifted a truck of sand from one of her staunch fans

In a heartwarming video on TikTok, she expressed her profound gratitude to Bontai and his team for the sand gift

The video melted the hearts of many social media users who thronged to the caption to hail Bontai

Actress Nana Ama McBrow was full of praise when a staunch fan, Bontai, gifted her a truck of sand for building, a promise he made on her show, Onua Showtime.

McBrown's fan gifts her sand

In a heartfelt video recorded in the studios of Mrs McBrown Mensah's cooking show, McBrown's Kitchen, she expressed her profound gratitude to Bontai for the gift.

In the video, she noted that Bontai appeared on her show on Onua TV, Onua Showtime, and he promised to gift her sand for her building project.

"Bontai Talawa, I thank you. May God bless you. You promised, and you have fulfilled that promise. May God make your business successful," McBrown said in the video.

The star actress showered praises on Bontai and prayed for him, his business and his workers who accompanied him for the presentation of the sand to McBrown.

In the same video, McBrown promoted their brand and encouraged anyone wanting the services of a sand vendor to contact Bontai.

In another video, Bontai showed the truck of sand that he was going to present to Her Excellency, as she is affectionately called by her fans.

"It is not easy that Nana Ama would mention my name, Bontai, on her platform. I am grateful for what she has done. My crew and I are grateful," Bontais said in the video.

In reacting to the video, Mrs McBrown Mensah took to the comment section to hail Bontai and his team.

"Man like Bontai,❤️❤️,,Ayuba,, ❤️#BRIMM," Mrs McBrown Mensah wrote.

Others also thronged to the comment section to hail Bontai for his generosity, while others talked about their admiration for the Kumawood star.

The reactions of social media users to the kind gesture are below:

Jemima Owusu said:

"I love that woman so much she is one in a million."

Empressserwaadorothy said:

"Awwwwwwwwwwwwwn☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️God bless you guys🥰🥰🥰."

missankomah said:

"God will also not forget you because of her🙏🙏🙏🙏."

NanaAkuaNyamekyeAmponsah❣️❣️✅ said:

"Gud bless u for ur Kind Heart ❤️dear 🙏🙏🙏."

McBrown gifts her stylist cash

YEN.com.gh reported that star actress Nana Ama McBrown put a beaming smile on the face of her stylist, Royal Couture Ghana, by gifting her with bundles of cash.

The emotional moment was captured in a video where the stylist expressed heartfelt gratitude, noting that the money was a gift with no strings attached. She also praised McBrown for opening doors to new opportunities.

The touching gesture won over many online, with fans flooding the comments section to applaud McBrown for her kindness and generosity.

