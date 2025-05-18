Ghanaian media personality, Mona Gucci, has lambasted TikTok influencers who carry themselves as celebrities

Mona Gucci mentioned some of the people she considers celebrities and asked the TikTok influencers to show them respect

Social media users who saw the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the post

Ghanaian media personality, Mona Gucci, cautioned TikTokers to stop parading themselves as celebrities since they are not at that level yet.

Mona Gucci gave reasons for her assertion and asked TikTokers to live in their social media circles instead of thinking they are celebrities.

Mona Gucci calls TikTok influencers to order. Photo credit: @abisexy1z

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, Mona Gucci said the TikTok influencers should stop carrying themselves as celebrities since they are not there yet.

"TikTokers, you are not celebrities. If everyone fears telling you, then let me do that. If you are a brand influencer, please influence your people on your page. The number of followers you have they are the only people you influence. You don't influence anything or anybody in Ghana."

Mona Gucci said TikTok influencers are nowhere near A-list celebrities such as Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown and Nana Akua Addo. Photo credits: @jackieappiah, @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

She called on influencers on TikTok to remain humble and stop disrespecting A-list celebrities.

"Apart from braiding your hair and a man dressing like a girl, what else do you do? If persuasion to stop you from disrespecting the A-list celebrities fails, force will be applied.”

Mona Gucci mentioned that she considers the likes of Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown, Berla Mundi and Cookie Tee, among others, as celebrities and not TikTokers.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on Mona Gucci’s video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @ al_varo777 on X. Read the comments below:

@Nanaezze said:

“So the celebrity thing different classes dey eh. Oh so some dey nursery 2 and KG 1 eh 🤣🤣🤣.”

@Pro_designer_ wrote:

“Ebe true mmom.”

@mb_ricchest said:

“They’re bunch of clowns with no shame and honor. i don’t know why they normally include them in a big stage like this. 🤦🏿‍♂️.”

@thesottieway wrote:

“Mona Gucci she be celebrity?”

@Iam_Monney said:

“💯 no cap🔥 she nailed it.”

@p_99gods wrote:

“English, Twi and facts.”

@fubudarling said:

“Kas3 heat 🔥🔥🔥.”

@__Indisputable_ wrote:

“She cooked and Dang! Weall love it.”

Mona Gucci has called out Ayisha Modi

YEN.com.gh reported that Mona Gucci described Ayisha Modi as an attention seeker who only brought problems to Stonebwoy's brand.

The media personality shared her thoughts on the rift between Ayisha Modi and Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy.

Social media users shared their thoughts on Mona Gucci's assertions about Ayisha Modi.

Mona Gucci gives Agradaa 48-hour ultimatum

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Mona Gucci gave Evangelist Mama Pat two days to substantiate her allegations that she, Mona, begged her for money.

The TV presenter said she was ready to face the 'woman of God' with spiritual arsenals if the latter fails to prove her accusations.

Evangelist Mama Pat, known as Nana Agradaa, took to social media to reveal that Mona Gucci once took a loan from her to pay her rent.

Source: YEN.com.gh