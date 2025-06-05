Kennedy Agyapong's sister, Betty, caused a social media stir with her beauty and elegance at Despite's museum launch

Betty was spotted at the event looking classy and younger than her age, eliciting praise from her videographer

Social media users shared their opinions on the politician's sister, noting that she's just as rich as her brother

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Betty Agyapong, the younger sister of Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong, sparked online reactions after her appearance at Despite's museum launch.

Kennedy Agyapong's rich sister, Betty Agyapong, beautifully slays at Despite's museum launch. Image credit: @dek360ghana, @kenoheneagyapong

Source: Facebook

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Agyapong showed up at the event slaying in a lovely white dress and a colourful wig.

She walked on the beautiful lawn grass at the event while being shadowed by her videographer.

The videographer appeared to have a personal relationship with her and showered her with praise.

He described her beauty and style as top-notch and said Beyonce and Rihanna would be jealous to see her current look.

Betty Agyapong enjoyed the flattery as she could be seen smiling at the videographer.

Asked what the secret of her remaining so young and beautiful at her age, she gave all praise to God.

Ghanaians praised her beauty and simplicity in reaction to the video.

Watch the video below.

More details about Kennedy Agyapong's sister

Kennedy Agyapong's sister, Betty, has been described as one of the richest women in Ghana.

While not as prominent as her brother, a former Assin Central Member of Parliament, reports claim she wields just as much wealth as he does, but from the background.

She has been spotted at numerous functions of the East Legon Executive fitness club, which is one of the most exclusive clubs for rich Ghanaians.

Betty Agyapong attended an event with her brother recently where she showed off her dance moves, captivating Ghanaians.

Her love of fun was evident as she swayed to good music.

Betty Agyapong and her brother, Kennedy, who is a prominent Ghanaian politician. Image credit: @DeRoddy, @honkenagy

Source: Facebook

The few times the Agyapong siblings have been spotted in public, they displayed a cordial relationship.

Ghanaians have praised both of them for having good values, such as hard work, honesty, and discipline.

They have also attracted praise for becoming rich while remaining down-to-earth.

Reactions to Ken's sister at Despite's launch

Social media users shared their opinions on the video of Kennedy Agyapong's sister at Despite's museum launch.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few below.

doc said:

"Simple but rich."

Kwabena _Modest wrote:

"Maame B. I miss you wai."

houseofAde3pena commented:

"Sika mp3 dede nono."

_deborahdebbie wrote:

"The only female in the East Legon fitness club so no doubt she has money."

adwoa_mcbanks said:

"Her eye hard rough… but very lovely."

law_rencefxx commented:

"She’s beautiful 🤩"

Kennedy Agyapong arrests truck driver

YEN.com.gh recently reported that Kennedy Agyapong arrested a hit-and-run truck driver.

The former NPP Presidential aspirant chased down the truck driver and handed him over to the police at Assin Manso.

He was returning from a meeting with the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON), the student wing of the NPP, when the incident occurred.

Ghanaians praised the former MP's rambo-style act, describing it as an embodiment of his fiery political approach and his no-nonsense attitude.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh