Legendary Nigerian musician Mike Ejeagha has died after battling prostate cancer for some years

Mike Ejeagha's handsome and hardworking son confirmed the sad news to the public on Friday, June 6, 2025

Nigerian content Creator Brain Jotter and other influencers have posted videos of the legendary singer online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Legendary Nigerian highlife musician and iconic folklorist Mike Ejeagha passed away on June 6, 2025.

Ejeagha, known for his infectious hit “Gwo Gwo Ngwo,” passed away at the 32 Garrison Military Hospital in Enugu City after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, a condition he had courageously endured since 2006, far from the public eye.

Gwo Gwo Ngwo hitmaker Mike Ejeagha is dead. Photo credit: @amarachi_attamah.

Source: Instagram

Emma Ejeagha, the son of the icon, confirmed the tragic news, stating that he was present with his father during his final moments, creating a poignant memory that will stay with him forever.

Mike Ejeagha was more than just a musician; he was a cultural icon. Born on April 4, 1930, in Imezi Owa, Enugu State, Ejeagha became a pivotal figure in Igbo folklore, skillfully weaving wisdom, humour, and rich cultural narratives into more than 300 songs over a career that spanned six decades.

His deep baritone voice, often complemented by the soulful rhythms of highlife music and clever proverbs, earned him the affectionate nickname “Gentleman Mike,” reflecting both his musical prowess and his courteous demeanour.

The YouTube video is below:

Brain Jotter jams to Gwo Gwo Ngwo

Although his name gradually faded from the mainstream music charts, a resurgence of interest in his work occurred in 2024 when trending comedian Brian Jotter popularised Ejeagha’s 1983 song “Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche” on social media.

The song, renowned for its catchy hook "Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo," became the centrepiece of a viral dance challenge that captivated a new generation and reignited appreciation for Ejeagha’s music across Nigeria and beyond.

Since the announcement of his death, tributes have flooded in from every corner of the country. Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, who had recently honoured Ejeagha by naming a road near his residence in his memory, paid tribute to him as "a legend and cultural ambassador," highlighting his immense influence on Igbo culture.

President Bola Tinubu also joined in mourning, commending Ejeagha for his invaluable contributions to preserving Igbo traditions and enriching Nigeria’s vibrant musical landscape.

The TikTok video is below:

Osinachi Nwachukwu passes away

The Nigerian music scene mourned the loss of another talent, Osinachi Nwachukwu, known for her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics.

The lead singer at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Nwachukwu, who gained widespread acclaim for her hit song “Ekwueme,” succumbed to illness at an Abuja hospital on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Her collaboration on “Ekwueme” with Prospa Ochimana captured the hearts of many and became an anthem in worship circles.

In addition to her signature song, she was featured in several other popular gospel tracks, including “Nara Ekele” by Pastor Paul Enenche and “You No Dey Use Me Play” by Emma. Her contributions to gospel music continue to inspire and uplift countless individuals.

Gospel singer Osinachi is dead. Credit: @christain_network Source: UGC

Source: Instagram

Broadcaster Mike Eghan is dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mike Eghan, a renowned Ghanaian broadcaster and gifted DJ who died on June 3, 2025.

Prior to his death, the seasoned media personality was employed by the BBC Africa Service in the United Kingdom.

Some social media have praised the broadcaster for his significant influence in the banking and entertainment industries.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh