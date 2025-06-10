Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton was left in awe after meeting her idol, Cece Winans

The two hugged and engaged in conversation after a church service in Nashville, Tennessee

Hamilton shared her experience in a social media post and explained what the meeting meant to her

Gospel singer Diana Hamilton experienced a multitude of overwhelming emotions after meeting her idol, Cece Winans, for the first time.

Hamilton was left in awe at coming face-to-face with the legendary singer in their encounter that occurred at the Nashville Life Church in the United States of America.

In an Instagram video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Hamilton was outside the church and explained her excitement at the chance to have one lifetime dream come true.

She entered the venue in anticipation as she hoped for a chance to come face-to-face with Winans.

After the church service, the long-awaited meeting came to pass as she was ushered in to meet the American singer.

Diana Hamilton showed deep reverence as they met and hugged and could be visibly seen attempting to hold back her joy.

The two exchanged pleasantries as the Ghanaian singer introduced herself and told Winans how deeply the meeting meant to her.

They ended the encounter by praying, after which she took her leave.

Speaking after meeting Winans, Hamilton said she was amazed at her dream coming to pass.

"Family, this was a true OMG moment. I finally met my role model and inspiration, CeCe Winans! If you know me, you know how much I love her, and what a dream come true this was. Her ministry has deeply shaped and inspired my own journey and meeting her in person felt absolutely surreal... I AM ON CLOUD NINE y’all!!!🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️" Diana Hamilton wrote.

She also expressed an appreciation for how other people behave when they meet their idols in light of her experience.

Ghanaians react to Diana Hamilton meeting Cece

Social media users shared their reactions to the video of Diana Hamilton meeting Cece Winans.

maame_pomaah wrote:

"This video is giving me all the feels❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. See how you threw away the bag that you won’t even let me touch 😂😂😂😂😂"

theamaglow said:

"The same way I felt the day you prayed for me. It was a surreal moment I'll never forget.❤️"

iamklaudya_adjay commented:

"So Aunty, you now feel what some of us feel 😂..our joy when we meet is unexplainable. You're our idol. Glad you also got to meet your idol. Praise God."

_simplylove_mintah wrote:

"Ooh my❤️❤️, I had to close my eyes in prayer like I was there😂.You are blessed 🙌"

jadonaiphotos noted:

"OMGGGGGGG!!!! I can’t even sit still!!!! Like wowwwwww!!!!! The steps of the righteous are truly ordered by God!!"

Diana Hamilton builds school at Dodo Tamale

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Diana Hamilton constructed a school building for children at Dodo Tamale in the Oti Region.

The construction comes as she was enstooled as an Nsuohene for her contributions towards improving the lives of people in the community.

