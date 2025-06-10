Nigerian fashion designer Ruth Erikan James, popularly called Veekee James, has set a new record with her 20-foot birthday cake

The baker disclosed in a video that she spent eighteen hours planning, baking and decorating the massive birthday cake for the most-talked-about party in Nigeria

Some social media users have congratulated the baker and her team for their most outstanding design yet

Nigerian fashion designer Ruth Erikan James, popularly called Veekee James, celebrated her thirtieth birthday in grand style on June 9, 2025.

The style influencer ordered a thirty-tier birthday cake to tell her story as a struggling young girl from a humble background to a successful businesswoman in Nigeria.

Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James marks her 30th birthday with a massive 20-foot Cake Worth GH¢120,000. Photo credit: @veekeejames.

Veekee James looked exquisite in a glittering long-sleeve lace multicoloured gown to cut her giant birthday cake.

The style icon has become the talk of the town after she wore elegant outfits from talented designers for her birthday party.

Veekee James cuts her 30-tier birthday cake

Celebrity fashion designer Veekee James has shared the incredible story behind the viral birthday cake. She posted a video of the cake with this caption:

"Indeed Bakery is Art! You see how my cake tells a story of what life seemed like from when I was born until a few years ago when God began to fulfill destiny with me 🥹🥹🥹. Not a perfect journey but I’m at a place where I can say that Yes Faith works and Hardwork pays!"

"This imperfection and roughness you see on my cake tells a story of my life’s journey 🥰. 30 tiers for 30 years of God’s Grace🙏🏼."

Veekee James rocks an angelic gown

Veekee James has inspired many African women planning to walk down the aisle in 2025 with her birthday outfit.

She wore a structured, perfectly fit floor-sweeping gown designed with rhinestones for her lavish birthday party.

Veekee James added a touch of drama to her look with the detachable skirt that made her look heavenly as she modelled to the venue.

Veekee James rocks a short beaded dress

Veekee James flaunted her fine skin in a strapless beaded dress that highlighted her fine legs as she modelled in pink sling-back shoes with embellishment.

She looked gorgeous in perfect skin tone, makeup and centre-parted frontal lace hairstyle while accessorising her look with gold earrings.

The style influencer completed her look with a green clutch purse in the form of a champagne glass to match her look.

Veekee James bonds with her mother

