Ghanaian musician Moliy Ama Montgomery, popularly Moliy has made the list of best-dressed celebrities at the 2025 BET Awards

The Shake It To The Max hitmaker wore a breathtaking outfit and elegant high heels to the red carpet event

Some social media users have commented on Moliy's appearance and performance at the star-studded show

Ghanaian musician Moliy Ama Montgomery, popularly Moliy her debut appearance at the 2025 BET awards on June 9, 2025, which was held at the iconic Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

The 23-year-old singer, who has gained global influence with her hit song Shake It To The Max, looked exquisite in a spaghetti strap gown that highlighted her curves.

Ghanaian musician Moliy Ama Montgomery slays in a stylish gown at the 2025 BET Awards. Photo credit: @moliymusic.

Renowned for drawing eye-catching beauty trends and daring fashion statements, Ghanaian Moliy looked elegant in flawless makeup and a beautiful hairstyle that she styled to her back as she arrived at the red carpet event.

She accessorised her look with expensive bracelets, a gold wristwatch and completed her look with a gold clutch purse.

Moliy shines at BET 2025 with her look

Ghanaian musician Moliy looked terrific in a gold dress which has gone viral on all social media user platforms. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

_nichola_ino stated:

"Shake it to the max!!! ❤️."

sophiasoofire stated:

"Beautiful COME ON GHANA 🇬🇭 👑✨MOLIY LOOK GOOD!! 😍😍🔥🔥💙💙."

i.am.blxck stated:

"Beautiful gyal from Ghana 😍😍😍."

miss.agbai stated:

"Moliyyyy🥹🥹❤️."

vali stated:

"makeup lookin 🔥🔥🔥😍."

Moliy performs at the 2025 BET Awards

Ghanaian musician Moliy has made history as the first Ghanaian to perform at the BET Awards ever.

The Shake It To The Max hitmaker got the crowd jamming to her hit song with her stellar performance at the international event.

Moliy wore a sparkly two-piece outfit and white sneakers as she wowed the crowd with her unique dance moves.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

efyastonevy stated:

"Can’t stop watching this video ooo😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️."

bigjon_001 stated:

"One song dey do wonders o herh…Grace be this."

passiveincomepro2 stated:

"Make good music ah u think we are bashing u... go girlllll🇬🇭😍."

taggor1 stated:

"The lady dirr she is far gone…the records speak for itself."

ps_mkbuabeng stated:

"And people were advising her to speak twi in her music😂😂😂😂been a Ghanaian doesn't mean you should speak twi in ur songs😂😂😂Ghanaians ll even bring u down,they only hail you when u mk it😂😂."

efo_honey stated:

"Very simple 🔥🔥🇬🇭 No huhuhuu things biaa!👏🏾."

8 things to know about Moliy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Moliy Ama Montgomery, who has become a well-known figure in the music industry, particularly in the alté and Afrobeat genres.

Moliy's appointment as a Spotify EQUAL Africa ambassador in June 2022 demonstrated her impact as a woman in the African music industry.

YEN.com.gh has put up a list of fascinating facts about the Ghanaian-American performer whose songs are now booming all over the world.

