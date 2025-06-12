Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has reenacted Taraji P. Henson's viral scenes from the movie Straw

Buari particularly came alive when she recreated the scene where Taraji's character, Janiyah, confronted her ruthless boss, Richard, played by Glynn Turman, who refuses to pay her

Some social media users have commended Nadia Buari for her exceptional acting skills in the trending video

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has taken the internet by storm, brilliantly joining the viral trend where celebrities showcase their acting skills by reenacting scenes from Tyler Perry's latest film, Straw.

Renowned for her remarkable talent, Buari has swiftly been recognised as one of the top African actresses capable of stepping into the shoes of Taraji P. Henson.

Nadia Buari impresses with her flawless reenactment of Taraji P. Henson's pay-demand scene from Tyler Perry's movie, Straw. Photo credits: @iamnadiabuari and @tarajiphenson.

In a particularly striking scene, Nadia Buari took on the persona of Janiyah, played by Taraji P. Henson, a determined employee asserting her right to her paycheck from her merciless boss, Richard, portrayed by Glynn Turman.

The scene packed a punch, highlighting the stark realities of workplace exploitation, as Janiyah confronts her boss, who coldly dismisses her and refuses to fulfil his financial obligations.

This gripping moment has captivated audiences, showcasing not only Nadia's exceptional acting skills but also the powerful narrative of a resilient woman standing up against injustice.

Reactions to Nadia reenacting Taraji's Straw role

Nadia Buari has impressed her fans with her acting skills in a trending video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Dine.xe stated:

"This woman is so good, I fearrrr🤭. Did you all see the zip thingy she did?"

la_cardi0 stated:

"You would have bodied that role😭."

Dine.xe stated:

"You would have killed that role even harder!! Now I want to see you play a character like that😩 A very broken character that didn't find light at the end of the tunnel🤭."

ene_princess_ stated:

"I love you, ma'am ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Kofialeke stated:

"You're amazing too 😍. My forever crush 😍🌹."

Chukwu1836 stated:

"Ma Ma, who you dey do dis one for biko😂😂."

Iam_hamara stated:

"She doesn't play about her Money👏👏👏 She worked for it, yeah, she's gonna take it, nothing ain't stopping her👏."

The Instagram video is below:

Gloria Sarfo commends Taraji for Straw performance

YEN.com.gh had also reported that Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo publicly lauded Taraji P. Henson's compelling performance in Tyler Perry's film, Straw.

As a celebrated actress and recipient of the prestigious African Magic Viewers' Choice Award, Sarfo praised Henson for masterfully bringing to life Janiyah Wiltkinson, a single mother battling an array of daunting challenges.

Gloria Sarfo emphasised the emotional depth and authenticity Henson infused into her role, allowing the character's struggles to resonate deeply with viewers.

She commended the meticulous styling throughout the film, noting how the thoughtfully curated costumes and hair design beautifully mirrored Janiyah’s evolution, reflecting her journey through adversity with striking clarity.

The Instagram video is below:

Nadia Buari shows off her bare face

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nadia Buari, who left her fans in awe with her natural beauty showcased in a series of trending photos.

She radiated grace and confidence dressed in an elegant maxi dress and a chic, simple turban to complete her look.

Many social media users commented on her flawless complexion and exquisite outfit on Instagram.

