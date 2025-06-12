Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui looked terrific in an African print gown for her latest photoshoot

The YOLO star captivated attention with her pink corseted ensemble and stylish black designer bag

Ghanaian international model Victoria Michaels has commented on Fella Makafui's flawless look

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has mesmerised her followers and fashion lovers with her screen-grabbing photos on Instagram.

The ex-wife of Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, looked exquisite in a custom-made African print gown for her recent photoshoot.

Fella Makafui looks gorgeous in a classy African print dress. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui collaborated with a new fashion designer, House of Yibe, who expertly designed a long-sleeve corseted gown that highlighted her curves while portraying her status as a boss lady.

The celebrity mother of one wore a centre-parted coiled hairstyle and beautiful makeup with long eyelashes that enhanced her flawless beauty.

The chief executive officer of Beauty By Fella strutted in clear glass pointed high heels with embellishment and completed her look with black designer bag.

Fella Makafui hypes herself on Instagram

Ghanaian style influencer Fella Makafui proudly posted her stylish African print ensemble on Instagram describing herself as one of the most talented and beautiful female celebrities in Ghana.

She compared herself to fine wine which literally means a woman who refuses to age and also turns heads with her look.

Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo and other female celebrities have reacted to Nana Akua Addo's Instagram post.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

archangel.tilly

"I love everything about this outfit 😍💖💖."

pomaa.fabrics

"I love and sell African prints, you bring out life from this print with it beautiful style. Black beauty with brains."

miss_kle_nam_ stated:

"I just love this woman ❤️."

mirekua_hdb stated:

"This is very beautiful 😍."

shuraimtunchi stated:

"Eid Mubarak 🙌❤️."

adepa_unique stated:

"Super woman ♥️."

canafian1 stated:

"Fashion too hard 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨🤸‍♂️."

dede_wayooo stated:

"Fellaaaaaaa😍😍😍."

Check out the photos below:

Fella Makafui flaunts her fine legs

Ghanaian style influencer Fella Makafui looked angelic in a white structured strapless as she modelled a popular Ghanaian fashion brand.

She looked lovely in her signature short hairstyle and styled her look with silver floral designed earrings and bangle in the trending photo.

Check out the photo below:

Medikal and Eazzy chop love on Instagram

Ghanaian artist Medikal and his girlfriend Eazzy have sparked wedding rumours on Instagram with their new video.

The award-winning rapper jammed to his new song featuring dancehall artist Shatta Wale and rapper Beeztrap KOTM.

Ghanaian musician Eazzy showed off her natural beauty in a video as they spent time together in the brand-new Range Rover.

The Instagram video is below:

Fella Makafui rocks a red outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui who looked magnificent in a stylish dress ahead of the 2025 Valentine's Day celebration.

Fella Makafui showed off her gorgeous legs in a chic ensemble, making her appear younger than she actually was.

Fella Makafui rocked an elegant hairdo and skin-tone makeup appearance that complemented her flawless look.

Source: YEN.com.gh