PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian radio personality Oheneni Adazoa has stirred a whirlwind of controversy after making a dramatic declaration during a live broadcast on Sompa FM.

In a fervent expression of her devotion, she proclaimed she would murder any woman who dared to infringe upon her marriage.

Oheneni Adazoa says she will deal with any woman who tries to interfere in her marriage. Photo credit: @oheneniadazoa

Source: Instagram

Adazoa passionately reinforced her commitment to her husband in the viral video. She further emphasised that her ominous threats were spiritual rather than physical.

The radio presenter said she would unleash "a criminal prophecy" against anyone who poses a threat to her relationship.

"As for me, Ama Genevieve, I am marrying my husband till I die. Divorce is not in my book."

This bold assertion has ignited intense discussions across social media platforms, with a divide forming among listeners.

While some rally in support of her fierce protective instincts regarding her marriage, others caution against glorifying such threatening behaviour, even when expressed metaphorically.

Adazoa's confrontational remarks have undeniably sparked a conversation about the complexities of relationships and the limits of discourse in the public arena.

The Instagram video is below:

Oheneni Adazoa opens a 'church'

In a move to connect more personally with her audience, Oheneni Adazoa has officially inaugurated a lavish office space dedicated to meeting her followers one-on-one, offering assistance with marital issues.

During a recent appearance on the Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso, she opened up about her personal struggles with childbirth, appearing visibly pregnant in the accompanying video.

Donning a stylish lace dress that beautifully showcased her baby bump, she completed her look with a delicate white shawl draped over her head.

In her latest interview, Adazoa stated that the establishment of an organisation named Women of Faith, which boasts a thriving community of over a thousand subscribers on her WhatsApp channel. This empowering platform serves as a sanctuary for women grappling with fertility and marital challenges, offering a space for prayer, spiritual guidance, and mutual support to enhance their marital experiences.

Adazoa has facilitated numerous success stories through this initiative; reports indicate that at least 22 women welcomed pregnancies within a year of joining the program.

Her platform has become a beacon of hope for those facing infertility hurdles, providing invaluable practical advice, spiritual enlightenment, and emotional support.

The TikTok video is below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh