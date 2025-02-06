Sompa FM presenter Genevieve Abrefa Yeboah, popularly known as Oheneni Adazoa has conquered TikTok with her pregnancy videos

The heavily pregnant female celebrity looked gorgeous in all her stylish maternity outfits and hairstyles

Some social media users have commented on heavily pregnant Oheneni Adazoa'sm beautiful videos online

Ghanaian media personality Genevieve Abrefa Yeboah, popularly known as Oheneni Adazoa, who works with Kumasi-based Sompa FM, is expecting her first child after twenty years of marriage.

In an exclusive interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso, the talented host of a relationship talk show shared that she has faced ridicule from many people because she is not a mother yet.

Heavily Pregnant Sompa FM's Oheneni Adazoa slays in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @oheneniadezoa.

Source: Instagram

During the interview, she became emotional, explaining that no woman enters marriage without the desire to have children to bring happiness to her husband and family.

Oheneni Adazoa has encouraged many women to have faith in the power of God, and she proudly showcased her elegant pregnancy outfits at church.

Heavily Pregnant Sompa FM's Oheneni Adazoa slays in heavy makeup. Photo credit: @oheneniadazoa

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled photos of Oheneni Adazoa in elegant pregnancy outfits

Pregnant Oheneni Adazoa rocks a white dress

Radio personality Oheneni Adazoa looked angelic in a white outfit as she modelled in a gorgeous white outfit.

The expectant mother wore heavy makeup and a frontal lace hairstyle styled with a pink turban and pink fascinator.

Watch the video below:

Pregnant Oheneni Adazoa rocks a striped dress

Heavily pregnant Oheneni Adazoa looked effortlessly chic in a button-down, stylish striped dress and black stilettos with a round-hook on it.

She wore a glamorous coiled hairstyle and heavy makeup as she modelled beautifully in the viral video on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Pregnant Oheneni Adazoa rocks an African print dress

Heavily pregnant Oheneni Adazoa showed skin as she wore a cutout knee-level African print dress to work.

She looked gorgeous and elated as she smiled graciously for the cameras. Oheneni Adazoa wore a centre-parted curly hairstyle and heavy makeup with red bold lipstick.

Watch the video below:

Pregnant Oheneni Adazoa slays in a long dress

Heavily pregnant Oheneni Adazoa looked spectacular in a long-sleeved dress and black shoes to perform at church.

She won souls for Christ as she sang beautifully in the presence of the whole congregation while rocking her African braid hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

Pregnant Oheneni Adazoa rocks a shiny dress

Heavily pregnant Oheneni Adazoa dazzled in a ruffled-sleeved maxi dress to work. The Sompa FM presenter wore a simple frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows to enhance her natural features.

Watch the video below:

Oheneni Adazoa talks about marriage

Sompa FM Oheneni Adazoa spoke about relocating to Ghana and marrying her husband and how she managed to make ends meet in a viral video.

Watch the video below:

Oheneni Adazoa shows no-makep face

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Oheneni Adazoa who caused a stir with her no-makeup video on Instagram.

Ghanaian makeup artist Barima Makeup Artistry shared a video of the radio presenter in a before and after makeup transformational video.

Some social media users have commented on the makeup makeover video that is trending on Instagram.

