Medikal, in a video, addressed the incident that transpired between him and a female Legon student on Saturday, June 14

The rapper denied the accusations that he had harassed her while they shared a hug on the music stage at the music event

Medikal also warned his critics against accusing him of harassment or inappropriately touching the lady while on stage

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has addressed the backlash he received over an inappropriate incident with a female student at a music event on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

The La Hustle hitmaker was accused by many Ghanaians of allegedly harassing a female student from the University of Ghana during their encounter on stage.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Medikal denied accusations that he had behaved inappropriately with the lady when they met for the first time at the music event.

He noted that he initially invited the female student to climb the stage for a dance session, but opted against it when he discovered that she was in a romantic relationship.

The rapper noted that his hands mistakenly touched the lady's backside when he hugged her on stage. He stated that the act was unintentional.

"I invited one of my fans on stage and wanted to dance with her, but I found out she had a boyfriend, so I had to respect that and let her go. When I called her to come on stage, I wasn't even looking, and my hand fell somewhere unintentionally when I was hugging her. A lot of people are reading different meanings into it."

Rapper Medikal warned his critics against accusing him of harassment and noted that he had profound respect for every individual, irrespective of their gender.

Medikal's inappropriate incident with Legon student

The former AMG Business record label signee's response comes after he was accused of inappropriately touching the female University of Ghana student during his performance at the Evandy-Bani Hall Week on June 14, 2025.

The disturbing incident happened after he invited the young woman to join him on stage, and they shared an embrace. The female student instinctively covered her mouth with her hands, visibly embarrassed by what transpired before her and the rapper on stage.

The incident sparked massive outrage on social media, with many Ghanaians calling out Medikal and accusing him of harassment. Others also called for legal action to be taken against him.

Medikal's response to backlash stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

lokiy3guy commented:

"Herhh Medikal, we also dey respect you waaa. What kind of lie is this? Are we kiddies? Unintentionally?"

YARO SHAKER said:

"I'm your fan, but you're lying; that thing dey your body 😹😹😹."

Eugene Katz wrote:

"Eii Bra…ɛto aa wasom amia no wose i wasn't looking 😂."

Quabena Citizen

"You did it intentionally. Masa, say the truth."

Black Sherif sustains mouth injury at event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif sustained a mouth injury on stage during a musical performance at the Diaspora Dome, University of Ghana, on Friday, June 14.

The incident occurred when a fan, who was named as Agbovi, jumped on stage with the award-winning musician and hit him in the mouth following a scuffle with security.

