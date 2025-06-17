Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win teamed up with actress and singer Yaa Jackson for a TikTok dance video promoting her new single, Moses.

The duo showed off their moves in a playful performance, with Lil Win staying unusually serious while Yaa Jackson added a lively, feminine energy

Ghanaians shared positive reactions to the video and praised Lil Win for performing better than expected and exhibiting good chemistry with Jackson

Kumawood comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win and actress and singer, Yaa Jackson, stirred reactions on social media after sharing a video dancing with each other.

The video, shared by the Kumawood star, showed him and Yaa Jackson jamming to her new single, Moses.

The singer released Moses recently and has been pushing to promote the song.

She has released numerous social media videos dancing to the song and has been spotted with other celebrities such as Lasmid and Ananzo Official performing the single.

In one promotional video, Ananzo Official showed off his mastery of the track’s lyrics while Yaa Jackson danced in the background.

Watch the TikTok video of Ananzo Official below.

Yaa Jackson’s promotional efforts have amassed an impressive reaction from Ghanaians.

Her latest effort roped in comic actor Lil Win, who is seen in a serious mood, ready for their dance routine.

Yaa Jackson positioned herself behind Lil Win as the song played in the background, and they commenced dancing.

The two exhibited contrasting approaches to the video as Lil Win remained mostly serious while Yaa Jackson provided a feminine touch.

Yaa Jackson enlists Lil Win's help in promoting her newest single, Moses. Image credit: @yaa_jackson2, @officialliliwinwezzy

Ghanaians praised the duo’s performance, with Lil Win receiving the most compliments.

He was hailed for managing to display a better than expected performance.

Social media users also expressed joy in seeing the chemistry on display between the two entertainers.

Watch the TikTok video of Lil Win and Yaa Jackson dancing below.

Reactions to Lil Win and Yaa dancing

Ghanaians on social media shared mostly positive reactions to the video of Yaa Jackson and Lil Win dancing to her new song.

K BWOY said:

"I'm a Roman father but the way Lil Win dey dance I think I can't continue😂"

💫Akua•||•Adepa•||•Bronii🦋 wrote:

"But Bra Kwadwo looks like Toosweet Annan oo🥰♥️"

amatiwaa97 commented:

"Buh Lil Win woy3 fine guy ooo🥰🥰🥰"

freshpeetheblogger said:

"What is Weezy singing there😂😂😂😂. Masere saa😂😂😂. I wanna hear Weezy alone singing this song 😂😂😂"

Nana Kwame Rydder ❤️ wrote:

"Kojo you are feeling oooo. Hope you are going to sing it like how she started 😂"

Felicity commented:

"Oh really? Now I know my father is this romantic 🥰❤️😩"

KINGSKID🤴🤍🕊🕊 said:

"See how Kwadwo Nkansah has fallen in love 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Lil Win releases trailer for new movie

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Lil Win released the trailer for his upcoming movie, Ibrahim Traore: The Last African Hero.

Lil Win shared the completed movie trailer on his social media pages on Monday, June 16, 2025 to significant acclaim.

The trailer showed Lil Win portraying the President of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traore, as he battled enemies both foreign and domestic as they attempted to remove him from power.

