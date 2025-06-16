Ghanaian comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lil Win, released the official trailer for his upcoming Ibrahim Traore movie

The two-minute clip shows him portraying the Burkinabe leader navigating coups, assassination attempts, and political unrest

Despite previously receiving criticisms, Lil Win was praised for the contents of the trailer, building anticipation for the movie

Ghanaian comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has been praised after he released the full trailer for his upcoming movie, Ibrahim Traore: The Last African Hero.

The Kumawood star shared a 2-minute trailer for the upcoming movie on his social media handles to build anticipation for the release of the full picture.

After the trailer was released, many Ghanaians expressed excitement and praised Lil Win’s portrayal.

The praise crossed boundaries, as some social media users from other African countries also applauded him for promoting Ibrahim Traore.

Previously, Lil Win faced criticism for the film's portrayal, but the trailer appears to have changed the narrative.

Lil Win releases Ibrahim Traore movie trailer

Kumawood star Lil Win shared the completed trailer for his upcoming movie on TikTok on Monday, June 16, 2025.

The video, sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed Lil Win portraying the Burkinabe leader as he battled coup plots, assassination attempts, and other challenges.

Lil Win battled enemies both foreign and domestic in the trailer as he attempted to rule Burkina Faso as a military leader.

The Ghanaian actor sparked controversy after announcing his latest movie was a biopic of the popular Burkinabe President.

Ibrahim Traore swept to power in the West African country in 2022 after a coup d'état and has since become one of the continent’s most beloved leaders.

Critics complained that Lil Win would not be able to tackle such an important topic with his typical comedic instincts.

Watch the TikTok video of Lil Win’s Ibrahim Traore trailer below.

Lil Win demonstrates fighting skills in movie

A few weeks ago, Lil Win showed off a teaser from his upcoming movie in which he demonstrated his fight stunt abilities for the first time in his career.

The teaser showed the Ghanaian actor, who portrays Ibrahim Traore, engaged in hand-to-hand combat with a villainous character.

Dressed in similar military gear to the Burkinabe leader, he exchanged blows with his opponent and easily overpowered him.

The scene prompted criticism and backlash from Ghanaians, with many unhappy that Lil Win was making a mockery of Ibrahim Traore.

Watch the teaser of Lil Win fighting in Ibrahim Traore’s movie below.

Ghanaians react to Lil Win’s Traore trailer

Lil Win’s trailer for his upcoming Ibrahim Traore movie generated mostly positive reviews from fans.

YEN.com.gh gathered some comments from social media below.

nakoulma ganiou said:

"I follow you from the Ivory Coast, thank you very much."

King Promise wrote:

"Lil win is a legend 💯🫶🏼"

Chris jake 🇳🇬(Mr.Purple,👿💜 commented:

"Herrrrrrrr madddd🔥🔥🔥 Charlie, this is the time to support our own 🔥🔥🔥"

BORGA 🫵✅ said:

"We must unite now🔥"

Brother Mawuli wrote:

"The movie is coming like kakai...waiting patiently patiently 👍"

EbbahJR said:

"This Lil Win guy is selling the name Ghana. God bless you."

Hazardo gh commented:

"Herrr this trailer mad I swear🥰🥰🥰🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

augustinswilson said:

"I love you, my guy. May god bless you, Wizzy."

Lil Win replies critics of Traore movie

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian actor Lil Win hit back at critics of his Ibrahim Traore movie.

The Kumawood star faced attacks for glorifying gun culture and military rule in the movie.

He responded in a press statement, arguing that his movie was aimed at telling the story of an important period in African history.

