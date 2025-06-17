Photos and videos of Empress Gifty before and after her recent cosmetic procedures have surfaced online and stirred debate among Ghanaians

The gospel singer underwent visible changes in her facial features and body shape in recent months, prompting rumours about enhancements

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the photos and videos, with some stating that Empress Gifty looked better before having work done

Photos and videos of gospel singer Empress Gifty before and after her recent cosmetic procedures surfaced on social media, sparking interesting reactions from Ghanaians.

Empress Gifty got Ghanaians talking in recent months after her body shape and facial features underwent an extensive transformation.

She also started flaunting veneers after a teeth whitening procedure. The change in her appearance sparked online conversations that she had undergone cosmetic surgery.

Empress Gifty responded to critics by explaining that she had only some work done on her face to combat the aging process.

She said an old friend trained in cosmetic procedures and the brain behind the anti-aging company, Luxury Aesthetic Clinic, invited her to try out the process, and she agreed.

Luxury Aesthetic Clinic shared a video on Instagram on Monday, June 16, 2025, highlighting the results of the procedure carried out on the gospel singer.

The video showed Empress Gifty’s look before she visited the clinic and contrasted it with her current look.

Despite her claims of only facial work to combat ageing, the video showed Empress Gifty had undergone drastic weight loss in addition to the changes to her face.

“We didn’t lie when we said God creates and luxury maintains 💯. Luxury clinic is the place to be. From face to body.” the clinic said in their caption to the video.

The Instagram video of Empress Gifty's transformation is below.

Luxury Aesthetic clinic also shared a photo of Empress Gifty showing the complete transformation her face and body went through.

The photo attracted a comment from the gospel singer, who gushed over her own looks.

“😍😍😍😍😍 Noko beautiful.” Empress Gifty wrote.

The Instagram photo of Empress Gifty is below.

Ghanaians react to Empress Gifty’s transformation

Social media users shared mostly positive reactions to the video showing Empress Gifty’s transformation, with many wishing to undergo similar transformations.

However, some users were not impressed and said she should have remained with her previous form. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

styleandstructuresolutions wrote:

"I really like the before 😍."

ruru_plug said:

"She’s looking cute and younger, so beautiful."

iammiss_mensah commented:

"Let me open my susu box first, it will be over for y’all on this internet street 🤣🤣. Luxury be ready to give me the same hype you dey give Empress, else me and you go get issues p3333🤣🤣🤣🤣."

mhaameyaa_adjebea wrote:

"Noko Beautiful, Noko Tantalizing, Noko Luxury, Noko Spiritual; in fact, Noko Everything 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️"

jux_kolme_ekua said:

"The previous was nicer."

realestatewithlilian commented:

"She's pretty whichever way 😍"

azeem30 wrote:

"It's beautiful. I'm outside the country, how can you help me?"

