Diana Hamilton met her role model, gospel legend CeCe Winans, on Wednesday, June 8, 2025, at the Nashville Life Church in Tennessee

The Ghanaian singer was overwhelmed with excitement during the meeting, throwing aside her bag and curtsying in reverence before Winans

Fans teased her for her giddy behaviour during the encounter, leading Hamilton to explain herself and ask how others would have behaved in her shoes

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Antwi Hamilton has opened up on meeting American music legend, Cece Winans.

Diana Hamilton explains her emotional reaction during her meeting with Cece Winans on Sunday, June 8, 2025. Image credit: @dianahamilton

Source: Instagram

She recounted tossing her bag away out of excitement and explained to her fans why the meeting meant so much that it turned her into a little girl.

Diana Hamilton meets Cece Winans

2021 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artist of the Year, Diana Hamilton, met her role model and greatest inspiration, Cece Winans, at the Nashville Life Church in Tennessee, in the United States of America.

The meeting occurred on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Hamilton posted a video on Instagram, capturing the special moment before and after meeting CeCe Winans.

The video showed her standing outside the church, waiting for her chance to meet the legend.

Following church service, Hamilton was ushered into the presence of Winans, which caused her to lose her composure.

She curtsied before her in reverence and happily exchanged a hug with the woman she credits for inspiring her own career.

Their meeting ended with a prayer, and a visibly excited Hamilton took her leave.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Diana Hamilton explains actions during Winans meeting

Days after the encounter, Diana Hamilton explained why she felt so emotional during her encounter with Cece Winans.

She said that she had been waiting for more than 25 years for the opportunity and that anticipation explains her behaviour.

Diana Hamilton speaks about Cece Winans' impact on her career. Image credit: @dianahamilton

Source: Instagram

Hamilton asked her fans to be honest and think about how they would react if they had a chance to meet a figure they revered.

“Listen. I tossed my bag like it was holding me back from destiny 😭🤣 After over 25 years of waiting, I finally got to hug the one and only CeCe Winans with both hands, okay?! My heart was full, my eyes were misty, and my grip? Unapologetically tight 😅 Tell me what you would have done? Don’t lie now.” she said.

Watch Diana Hamilton’s Instagram video below

Her post sparked numerous reactions, with many people admitting they would have behaved similarly if they got the chance to meet their idol.

essiamissah said:

"Exactly what you did, ma’am 😃 Looks like my prophecy is coming true. One day both of you will be on the same stage 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"

fofo.naa wrote:

"That's the same thing I will do when I meet you. I know it will be soon. Much love 😘😘😍"

praisemillion commented:

"Yes, Mama Diana. The first time I shook hands with Minister Joe Mettle, I called my family to tell them I am not going to wash my hands again 😂"

yayraakusika7 said:

"I would have carried her😂I love her so much😍😍😍😍"

queenefia_missuni22 wrote:

"God, I pray to meet you also 😢soon because I so admire your personality."

Diana Hamilton enstooled as a chief

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Diana Hamilton was enstooled as a chief for the Dodo Tamale community in the Oti Region.

In a ceremony held on Wednesday, January 29, 2024, she was given the title of Nkosuohemaa of the community located in the Kadjebi District.

The honour was bestowed upon her in recognition of the construction of a five-unit classroom in Dodo Tamale.

