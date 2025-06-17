Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng celebrated her best friend Naa Amerley’s birthday in grand style on Sunday, June 15, 2025

She booked a luxury location for brunch and birthday festivities at a cost of GH₵ 40,000 and capped it off with a $10,000 cash present for Naa

Social media users expressed admiration at the display of true friendship between the pair, with many commenting that they were lucky to have each other

Ghanaian social media personality Dulcie Boateng gifted her best friend, Naa Amerley, $10,000 for her birthday.

The popular Snapchat influencer also booked a luxury location at the cost of Gh₵ 40,000 for brunch and other birthday activities.

Dulcie Boateng’s best friend, Naa Amerley, turned a year older on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

Boateng made the day a memorable one with a series of planned events, including a scavenger hunt.

Videos shared on TikTok from the lavish birthday ceremony caused a stir on social media, as Ghanaians marveled at the wealth on display by the young social media stars.

Dulcie Boateng celebrates bestie's birthday

Snapchat star Dulcie Boateng and her group of friends organised a series of events to mark the landmark occasion of Naa Amerley’s birthday.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Dulcie and all her other friends presented their boxed and wrapped gifts to the birthday girl, who began to unwrap them excitedly.

She received AirPods, flowers, and an iPhone 16 Pro Max from her boyfriend, which left her pleased to no end.

Her next gift was a Gh₵ 12,000 cash gift from the entire group.

Naa Amerley received more gifts from other members of their friend group, with her best friend Dulcie’s present left for last.

The big event of the night was reserved for Dulcie Boateng, who organised a scavenger hunt to lead the birthday girl to her gift.

After she solved all the clues, she came upon her gift, a box filled with $10,000 in cash.

The cash was enclosed with a lovely birthday message, which left Naa emotional after reading it.

The two ladies have been best friends for close to two decades and often gift each other lavish items for their birthdays.

To cap off events, Dulcie organised a trip to an expensive resort for an after-party.

Ghanaians react to Dulcie gifting Naa $10,000

YEN.com.gh has gathered some social media reactions to the videos of Dulcie Boateng celebrating her best friend on her birthday.

🧜🏻‍♀️Ⓜ️ORⓂ️IE 💚 said:

"I just hope God blesses me so much to make my best friend enjoy this kind of love because I love her so much, I’m just poor 😩❤️❤️"

Volta Queen 👑 commented:

"Eeeiii eeeeiii boi pressure pressure pressure 😂😂"

Elorm🦋 wrote:

"Naa is blessed to have you as a friend 😭🙏"

Dulcie receives birthday gifts worth Ghc 76k

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Dulcie Boateng received birthday gifts worth over GH¢76,000 from her best friend.

The Snapchat influencer celebrated her birthday in April 2025 and received seven different gifts from Naa Amerley, each representing a letter in her middle name, Afriyie.

The gifts included a pair of black and white Nike Dunks, Louis Vuitton perfume, Christian Dior perfume, and other items.

