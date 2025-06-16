Mama Gee One Week: Di Asa Ladies Perform Crazy Dance Moves To Mourn Late Colleague
- The one-week observance of the late former Di Asa contestant Mama Gee was held on June 14 in Accra
- Scores of plus-size women from previous seasons of the viral dance reality show attended the event to mourn their late colleague
- Scenes from the one-week observance have garnered significant traction on social media
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Preparations to bury Mama Gee, a former contestant of the Di Asa reality show, who passed away on Monday, April 28, 2025, have begun.
Her colleagues from previous seasons of the Di Asa show gathered to mourn their late colleagues.
Netizens react to Mama Gee's one-week
Netizens who saw the scenes from Mama Gee's passing were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section.
#mybundlesofjoy# said:
Eeeii 5,000gh for one week? Awww they have done very well...then the funeral de3 they ll donate huge ooo
stonegee65 commented:
They have done very well 5000 just for one week and items 🙏🙏😢
Hami Dat remarked:
NPP will miss you dearly 😫😫 I remember the rally at Red top 😫
2019 Di Asa winner laments being single
Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Precious Mensah, popularly known as PM, got people reacting emotionally after a video of her lamenting being single went viral.
In a video shared on TikTok, the Di Asa Season 3 winner was seen complaining to a friend that men were not professing love to her.
In a bid to highlight her attributes, the pretty plus-size dance queen said she offers a lot in a relationship, just like other women, and fielded herself as an eligible single lady.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation