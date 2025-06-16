The one-week observance of the late former Di Asa contestant Mama Gee was held on June 14 in Accra

Scores of plus-size women from previous seasons of the viral dance reality show attended the event to mourn their late colleague

Scenes from the one-week observance have garnered significant traction on social media

Preparations to bury Mama Gee, a former contestant of the Di Asa reality show, who passed away on Monday, April 28, 2025, have begun.

Mama Gee One Week: Di Asa Ladies Perform Crazy Dance Moves To Mourn Late Colleague

Her colleagues from previous seasons of the Di Asa show gathered to mourn their late colleagues.

Netizens react to Mama Gee's one-week

Netizens who saw the scenes from Mama Gee's passing were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section.

#mybundlesofjoy# said:

Eeeii 5,000gh for one week? Awww they have done very well...then the funeral de3 they ll donate huge ooo

stonegee65 commented:

They have done very well 5000 just for one week and items 🙏🙏😢

Hami Dat remarked:

NPP will miss you dearly 😫😫 I remember the rally at Red top 😫

