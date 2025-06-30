Captain Smart has declared that he would bring down the Mahama administration if it fails to address the alleged corruption within the erstwhile Akufo-Addo-led administration

He reiterated his commitment to exposing corruption, stressing that the Mahama administration must investigate and prosecute those involved in scandals during the previous administration

Captain Smart warned President Mahama that if he does not act on corruption, he will hold him accountable, stating that his support in the 2024 elections was conditional on tackling corruption

Ghanaian broadcaster and outspoken media personality, Captain Smart, has made a bold declaration, vowing to bring down the Mahama administration if it fails to ensure that the laws of the country address the alleged corruption within the erstwhile Akufo-Addo administration.

Captain Smart, known for his fearless stance on national issues, voiced his concerns during a live broadcast on his popular radio show.

He stated that he would not hesitate to call out former President Mahama’s government if it does not take decisive action to investigate and prosecute individuals involved in corruption during the previous administration.

His comments come in the wake of mounting allegations of corruption during the tenure of President Nana Akufo-Addo, with some critics accusing the government of turning a blind eye to certain high-profile scandals and corrupt practices.

These include issues surrounding state contracts, misuse of public funds, and alleged financial mismanagement.

"I took the risk and campaigned for you (during the 2024 elections). John eei, I didn't campaign for you for any reason. I just wanted you to deal with corrupt officers in the previous administration. And if you fail to do so, trust me, you will clap for me," he said.

The controversial presenter, who is known for his no-holds-barred commentary on political and social issues, reiterated his commitment to the fight against corruption in Ghana.

Captain Smart believes the country’s leadership must demonstrate political will in enforcing the laws, regardless of political affiliation or past ties.

Watch the video of Captain Smart warning the current administration below:

