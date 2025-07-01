Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah is trending after a video of him speaking on his life as a student went viral

The media personality, while speaking on his show, stated that he excelled in the end-of-semester exams

Social media users who reacted to the video shared their views on Okatakyie Afrifa's academic performance

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Broadcaster and outspoken media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has got tongues wagging since he went public with his academic performance.

In a video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of For The Records, the outspoken media personality, who is currently studying Law at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), announced that his second-semester results were in.

Okatakyie Afrifa excels at the end of the semester and celebrates his brilliance. Photo credit: @For The Records/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Looking visibly delighted, Okatakyie Afrifa stated that he excelled in the examinations as he had anticipated.

The outspoken media personality, however, mentioned that he had a B in a course, which even restrained him from making certain comments about that course.

"Today we were told our results are in, and I had to go check, and as usual, killer etua," he said amidst laughter.

"As usual, today is when our results, second semester for second year. Ohhh I have blown. Whether you hate me or not, the law is the law. A friend of mine Kofi Asamoa who is a lecturer is the one who gave me a B. This man made sit 13 hours to learn. During my first year second semester and I was feeling confident that I will break Criminal Law. I will not continue because if care is not taken he will mafia me," he told his co-hosts in the studio

Okatakyie Afrifa opens up about his academic performance in a video. Photo credit:@Okatakyie Mensah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Okatakyie Afrifa, in March, opened up about his academic certificates, stating that he has a first degree in Public Administration and Governance from GIMPA and a Master's in International Relations at the same university

At the time of filing this report, the video of him setting the record straight had over 1,000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Okatakyie Afrifa's Results

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the academic performance of Okatakyie Afrifa.

Nancy Ofori stated:

"You see how fresh you are looking after getting back to the beautiful Great NPP Party."

Isaac Ntim replied:

"Tell them, Ghanaians, more vim, I am watching you live from Jamaica, St. Ann. More vim."

Onipa BA replied:

"Now I know that the reason why politicians take us for granted is because we don't read and we don't know the law."

Frank Owusu-Ansah Agyen reacted:

"This is a program for high brains and critical thinkers.... keep it up, Nana.

Okatakyie Slams President Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Okatakyie Afrifa chastised Ibrahim Mahama for driving the President during a visit to people displaced by tidal wave flooding in the Volta Region.

Speaking on his show, For The Records, Okatakyie Afrifa admonished Ibrahim Mahama to stay away from government business.

His comments had generated a lot of reactions, with many supporting his utterances.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh