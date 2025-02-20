Bullgod, in an interview, spoke about his long marriage to his Germany-based wife Fiwa Hanson

The artiste manager shared that his wife was taking care of him financially as he had no occupation to earn money independently

Bullgod said it was not a shameful act for men to depend on their wives for financial support if they did not have enough funds

Controversial Ghanaian artiste manager and entertainment pundit Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod, praised his wife Fiwa Hanson as he opened up about his marriage.

In a recent interview with media personality Nana Romeo on Accra FM, the artiste manager responded affirmatively to some rumours that his wife, who was based in Germany, was taking care of him financially as he had no occupation to earn money independently.

The Bullhaus Entertainment record label CEO noted that he had no issues depending on his wife for finances despite the traditional norms of men providing financial support for their spouses in marriages.

He said:

"It is not a problem. She (his wife) did not start taking care of me today. She has been taking care of me for a very long time. It is not a problem."

Bullgod said it was not a shameful act for men to depend on their wives for financial support if they did not have enough funds to fend for their family's needs.

Citing Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation Sam Nartey George's recent claims of depending on his wife for money despite being a big politician, the artiste manager noted that he was not very successful in life in his field.

He said:

"If you do not have money, it is not a problem. It is also not shameful. Recently, we heard MPs like Honourable Sam George's claim during the vetting process. If he, who has reached a higher level in life with politics and his business says his wife is taking care of him, then what about me? I am a hustler. I might have money today and have none tomorrow."

The entertainment pundit also shared that he had been romantically involved with his beautiful wife Fiwa Hanson for over 25 years and expected her to continue taking care of him until she passed away from old age.

He responded to his critics, stating that news of his wife taking care of him was not their business. He added that his wife had never gone public to complain about him financially depending on her for his daily upkeep.

Bullgod and his wife Fiwa Hanson tied the knot sometime in July 2008 and have been married for almost 17 years. The couple shares four kids, three daughters and a son from their marriage.

Bullgod's remarks about his wife stir reactions

