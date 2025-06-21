A video showing the warm welcome Otumfuo Osei Tutu II received when he arrived at his son's graduation has gone viral

The occupant of the Golden Stool briefly exchanged pleasantries with former President Kufuor, who was also in attendance

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have praised the King's son for his academic achievement

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was all smiles when he showed up at the graduation ceremony of his young son, Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @GHBrain showed the moment the King, in the company of his entourage, arrived at the ceremony grounds.

He was warmly welcomed by the authorities of the school, after which he and his wife were ushered into the auditorium.

Notable dignitaries who had come to grace the occasion included former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Otumfuo exchanged pleasantries with the former President before taking his seat.

Otumfuo's son arrives in Rolls-Royce

Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie turned heads as he arrived at the event in a Rolls-Royce.

The video then showed the moment the celebrant was interacting with his mates before proceeding to take pictures.

Otumfuo arrives in Accra

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, also travelled to Accra on Saturday, June 21, 2025, to attend the graduation of his son.

The video showed the adorable moment the Asante King got off the plane and exchanged pleasantries with the ground crew at the airport and some persons who were awaiting his arrival.

Ghanaians congratulate Otumfuo’s Son

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video congratulated the son of the king for his accomplishment.

AJ Amoah stated:

"Not my uncle coming to visit me in school with a bicycle and told my friends that they should tell me Atta Sakle (bicycle) is looking for me."

Reigns wrote:

"I’m a Fante, but the weight this man carries as a king is underrated. I think Ghana should have him as the overall king and then have a prime minister like the UK."

Sikawura Kofi Bediat added:

"I remember one of his daughters graduated at Tema International School."

@adomakobright51 commented:

"I’m happy for Lady Julia. Blessings have fallen upon you."

