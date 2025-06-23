Veteran Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare has been appointed by President John Mahama as Ghana's ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain

A Ghanaian man, in reaction to the appointment, praised the NDC government for handing such a position to an actress and called on the opposition NPP to learn from the move

Sinare's appointment was widely praised by stakeholders in the entertainment industry

A Ghanaian man praised actress Kalsoume Sinare’s appointment as Ghana’s ambassador to Spain as an example of good leadership by President John Dramani Mahama.

In a video on social media, he praised the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) for giving more chances to people from various walks of life when making appointments, in contrast to the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He added that the NPP should learn more from the NDC and stop solely appointing people from Ghana’s elite class.

Kalsoume Sinare named Ghana’s ambassador to Spain

Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare was named Ghana’s ambassador to Spain on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Her appointment was announced through a statement from the Presidency signed by Calistus Mahama, the secretary to the President.

Aside from Kalsoume being named as an ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, other ambassadorial roles were filled, including Benjamin Quarshie to the Republic of South Africa, Kojo Bonsu to the People's Republic of China, and Hammed Rashid Tunde Ali to the United Arab Emirates.

In her role as the Ghanaian ambassador to Spain, the veteran actress, who completed an MA in International Relations at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), is expected to promote Ghana’s interests abroad and foster diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Facebook post announcing the appointment is below.

Ghanaian man blasts NPP amid Kalsoume’s appointment

Reacting to the appointment of Kalsoume Sinare as an ambassador, a Ghanaian man praised the NDC government for their decision to give an important role to a showbiz personality.

He said this marks a key difference between them and the NPP, which in his view, only appoints members of the elite class.

"Kalsoume Sinare, an actress, has been appointed as an ambassador to Spain. NPP would have never given an actress such an appointment. NPP, watch John Mahama and learn from him," he said.

The TikTok video of the man praising the NDC and blasting the NPP over Kalsoume’s appointment is below.

Ghanaians react to man praising Kalsoume’s appointment

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from Ghanaians on social media who reacted to the video of the man praising the appointment of Kalsoume Sinare as Ghana's ambassador to Spain.

Angel.babe808_Angel said:

"God bless President Mahama. 🙏❤️"

Paul Tabiri wrote:

"I know that one day I will also get my appointment."

p.k commented:

"Massa, she is not a Kumawood actress but a Ghallywood actress."

Sheezle Roy said:

"She was an actress way long before Kumawood and has a Master's in international relations from GIMPA, so she is perfectly qualified, and she did so well for the party. You would see her by the roadside at Shiashie campaigning during the election time; she really deserves it. 🥰🥰🥰"

Area Mama wrote:

"JDM God bless you ❤️❤️❤️you do all"

Dr Likee congratulates Kalsoume on ambassadorial role

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian comic actor and skit maker Dr Likee congratulated veteran actress Kalsoume Sinare on her appointment as an ambassador to Spain.

He playfully added that he would have wished she were appointed the ambassador to the United States of America instead of Spain.

Other showbiz personalities congratulated Kalsoume on her appointment, which they framed as a huge honour for those in the entertainment fraternity.

