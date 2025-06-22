Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

President John Mahama Appoints Kalsoume Sinare and 14 Others As Ambassadors
Ghana

President John Mahama Appoints Kalsoume Sinare and 14 Others As Ambassadors

by  Magdalene Larnyoh
2 min read
  • President John Dramani Mahama has appointed 15 Ghanaians to serve as Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Consuls-General for various countries
  • This was contained in a letter dated June 10, 2025, from the Office of the President to the Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Several people on social media congratulated the appointees and wished them well in their new roles in governance

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

President John Dramani Mahama, in consultation with the Council of State, has appointed 15 Ghanaians as Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Consuls-General designated for various countries.

The 15 are the first set of ambassadorial appointees under the new Mahama governance. This was contained in a letter dated June 10, 2025, from the Office of the President to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

President John Mahama, Kalsoume Sinare, Nii Amasah Namoale, Ambassadors, Spain
President John Mahama Appoints Kalsoume Sinare, Nii Amasah Namoale and 13 others as Ambassadors. Photo credit: @namoale, @kalsoume.sinare &JDMahama
Source: Facebook

Veteran Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare has been appointed as Ghana's ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain.

Meanwhile, a former Chief Executive for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Kojo Bonsu, has been designated for the People's Republic of China.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A former Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon Constituency, Nii Amasa Namoale, will lead Ghana business in the Federal Republic of Brazil

Hammed Rashid Tunde Ali and Grace El Mahmoud Marabe are headed to the United Arab Emirates. However, Grace El Mahmoud Marabe is specifically assigned to Dubai.

In a related development, Prof. Kwasi Obiri-Danso, a biological scientist and former Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been appointed as Ghana's ambassador to India.

Professor Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, a professor of English and the first female Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), is also heading to Canada.

Below is a list of all 15 people appointed as Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Consuls-General

  1. Benjamin A. Quashie - Republic of South Africa
  2. Kojo Bonsu - People's Republic of China
  3. Kulsoume Sinare Baffoe - Kingdom of Spain
  4. Hammed Rashid Tunde Ali - United Arab Emirates
  5. Captain George Kofi Nfojoh - Togolese Republic
  6. Grace El Mahmoud Marabe - United Arab Emirates -Dubai
  7. Prof. Ohene Adjei - Federal Republic of Germany
  8. Abdul Nasiru-Deen - Republic of Turkey
  9. Theresah Adjei-Mensah - Czech Republic
  10. Prof. Kwasi Obiri-Danso - India
  11. Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, Ph.D - Canada
  12. Dr. Margaret Miewien Chebere - Austria
  13. Labik Joseph Yaani - Equatorial Guinea
  14. Nii Amasah Namoale - Federal Republic of Brazil
  15. Dr Felix Kumah Godwin Anebo - Republic of Senegal

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

Hot: