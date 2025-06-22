President John Dramani Mahama has appointed 15 Ghanaians to serve as Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Consuls-General for various countries

President John Dramani Mahama, in consultation with the Council of State, has appointed 15 Ghanaians as Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Consuls-General designated for various countries.

The 15 are the first set of ambassadorial appointees under the new Mahama governance. This was contained in a letter dated June 10, 2025, from the Office of the President to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

President John Mahama Appoints Kalsoume Sinare, Nii Amasah Namoale and 13 others as Ambassadors.

Source: Facebook

Veteran Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare has been appointed as Ghana's ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain.

Meanwhile, a former Chief Executive for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Kojo Bonsu, has been designated for the People's Republic of China.

A former Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon Constituency, Nii Amasa Namoale, will lead Ghana business in the Federal Republic of Brazil

Hammed Rashid Tunde Ali and Grace El Mahmoud Marabe are headed to the United Arab Emirates. However, Grace El Mahmoud Marabe is specifically assigned to Dubai.

In a related development, Prof. Kwasi Obiri-Danso, a biological scientist and former Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been appointed as Ghana's ambassador to India.

Professor Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, a professor of English and the first female Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), is also heading to Canada.

Below is a list of all 15 people appointed as Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Consuls-General

Benjamin A. Quashie - Republic of South Africa Kojo Bonsu - People's Republic of China Kulsoume Sinare Baffoe - Kingdom of Spain Hammed Rashid Tunde Ali - United Arab Emirates Captain George Kofi Nfojoh - Togolese Republic Grace El Mahmoud Marabe - United Arab Emirates -Dubai Prof. Ohene Adjei - Federal Republic of Germany Abdul Nasiru-Deen - Republic of Turkey Theresah Adjei-Mensah - Czech Republic Prof. Kwasi Obiri-Danso - India Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, Ph.D - Canada Dr. Margaret Miewien Chebere - Austria Labik Joseph Yaani - Equatorial Guinea Nii Amasah Namoale - Federal Republic of Brazil Dr Felix Kumah Godwin Anebo - Republic of Senegal

Source: YEN.com.gh