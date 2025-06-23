The Mitch Brothers honoured Francis, a cleaner at the University of Ghana for over 30 years, with a full makeover, luxury lunch, and a brand-new phone

Francis received a complete transformation, including a haircut, manicure, pedicure, and skincare treatment that left him looking refreshed

Ghanaians praised the Mitch Brothers’ heart-warming act on social media, with many expressing admiration for such kind efforts

Popular Ghanaian social media influencers and content creators, Nana Mitch and Schardo Mitch, widely known as the Mitch Brothers, have warmed hearts with their latest act of kindness.

The Mitch Brothers honour a University of Ghana cleaner identified as Francis with a makeover in appreciation of his 30 years of service. Photo credit: mitchbrothers_ (Instagram)

As part of their new initiative to celebrate unsung community heroes, they surprised a longtime university cleaner with a full skincare makeover and a brand-new mobile phone.

Francis, a devoted cleaner who has served the University of Ghana for over 30 years, was the beneficiary of their thoughtful gesture.

The Mitch Brothers, who first encountered him when they enrolled at the university in 2018, were inspired by his unwavering dedication and humility. Wanting to honour him, they orchestrated what they called a 360 Smile Formation.

The transformation journey began with a visit to the barbershop, where Francis received a fresh new look that elevated his appearance.

This was followed by a relaxing session at a manicure and pedicure spa, leaving his hands moisturised and his feet clean.

Francis received a refreshing makeover including a haircut, manicure, and skincare treatment, all captured in the emotional video. Photo credit: mitchbrothers_ (Instagram)

The experience didn’t end there. The brothers treated him to lunch at a high-end diner and later surprised him with a brand-new mobile phone after realising he had none. Francis was also gifted cash and other useful items, leaving him overwhelmed with gratitude.

The Mitch Brothers’ act of kindness truly turned an ordinary day into an unforgettable one for a man who has spent decades quietly serving others.

Watch the video below.

Reactions to Mitch Brothers Gifting UG cleaner

As you would expect, the video triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians across the board.

Many applauded the kind gesture, while others wondered whether such acts of kindness are sustainable.

Below are the social media reactions to the video shared by the mitchbrothers_.

chief.stylz commented:

"This is beautiful 👏 I wanna be involved in this."

the_abigailyaa wrote:

"Aww, such a handsome man! Poverty is a disease. God bless you, the Mitch brothers. ❤️"

cdk_martin commented:

"God punish poverty herrrr😂. See his skin after the glow up Herrr Chale.💔"

bernkhobby_ commented:

"Question now is how do we keep or maintain him there?? It's only a matter of time, and then he's back to square 1!"

hun100fold commented:

"Ohia yɛ forkin 😢😭😭😭😭 @mitchbrothers_ God richly bless you guys I’m teary 🥲 #kindness. ✊"

TikToker Asher Kine surprises fan with phone

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that popular Nigerian TikToker Akinyemi Oluwasegun Omotayo, popularly known as Asher Kine, surprised a fan in Ghana with a brand-new Samsung Galaxy A16 phone worth up to GH₵3,000.

The philanthropist, known for gifting strangers on the streets, marketplaces, and schools, met a female fan in Accra who was overwhelmed by his presence.

She had complained about her phone’s poor camera quality, prompting Asher to secretly buy her a new one and return to her workplace with the gift.

Overcome with joy, the fan dropped the phone in excitement and ran to hug him, later taking pictures with the TikToker using her new phone.

