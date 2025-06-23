Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa, of the Heaven Way Ministries church has expelled two of her members

Agradaa called the members out while preaching in church and officially announced her decision

She told the congregation to treat the expelled members as persona non grata after stating the reason behind her decision

The founder and leader of the Heaven Way Ministries, Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa, has courted attention online after a video of her lambasting two of her church members surfaced on social media.

Agradaa and her husband, Angel Asiamah, announced the decision during a sermon to the full house.

The controversial televangelist, who was formerly a traditional priest, called the church members out and announced her official decision to expel them.

According to Agradaa, a divine encounter with God's angels revealed to her that the two members were polluting her congregation.

"We don't need them anymore. We have brought them forward for this official announcement. We can't be gathering in the House of God while others are scattering. We will continue to pray. If the angels have not yet caught you, repent. Once they do, we'll part ways with you. I owe no one an explanation. That's what the angels are saying," Agradaa stated.

"Anytime you see them in this church or anywhere on the compound, throw them out. We no longer worship with them. We cannot sit aloof for two members to pollute the congregation," she added.

Agradaa has strongly emphasised that she is willing to crack the whip against any member who doesn't go by her church's regulations.

Reactions to Agradaa's treatment towards her members

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Agradaa and her church members' saga.

black said:

"Those who are there I don’t even know what they want in life. Asem oooh."

YNITSED🧔🏿‍♂️ wrote:

"But seriously I will choose agradaa’s church over other churches because I will release stress and also go home with at least small amount of money. I will take but will not give."

natureworks4123 shared:

"And they're still standing there. You call me saf I no go come. I go leave go home sharp. Church be fellowship."

Softlife noted:

"Reality show anaa😏😏😏. The backing vocalist Dey bore me pass."

Kwadjo Cash commented:

"All the church members are from Bawku. They will all go back to Bawku after the war is over in Bawku."

Nanaquarmeantwi shared:

"Imagine getting sacked from agradaa's church."

KING PABLO 👑🤴 commented:

"Eiiiiii I never see say they sack church members from church before. 😹😹😹"

Agradaa's former church member speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman who was formerly part of Agradaa's congregation had opened up about her stint as a member.

The former church member said she has stopped attending services because she faced constant public ridicule.

She told Asaase Pa 107.3 FM that Nana Agradaa was a good preacher who helped her a lot, but she could not stand the insults from the general public.

