Radio and TV presenter Tima Kumkum has announced that she has secured an ambassadorial deal with Compu Ghana

She took to her social media page to share exciting videos and pictures of her signing the contract at the Compu Ghana office

Many people congratulated her while her fervent fans thronged the comment section, expressing their excitement for her

Seasoned media personality Tima Kumkum has announced that she is the newest brand ambassador for Compu Ghana, Ghana's premier retail outlet for IT products, services and accessories.

Tima Kumkum's ambassadorial deal

Tima Kumkum took to her Instagram page to share videos of the special day she penned down her signature to become the newest brand ambassador for Compu Ghana.

In the caption, she wrote a moving message which conveyed the message of her excitement in securing the new deal.

The radio presenter noted that the contract has been signed, sealed and delivered, and she praised God for making that possible. In the same caption, she made it known to her fans that she had taken on the new name, Mama Compu.

"Sealed, signed, and delivered — to the glory of God! 🙌🏽💙 My people, say a big hello to the new Brand Ambassador for Compu Ghana — Mama Compu is in the building! 😍🔥."

In the concluding parts of the caption, Tima Kumkum urged her fans to stay tuned to her social media pages for amazing news, noting that there were exciting times ahead.

"Watch this space, because exciting times are ahead!"

For her grand unveiling as the brand ambassador for Compu Ghana, Tima Kumkum dazzled in the colours of the brand by wearing a blue outfit. HE frontal lace wig was neatly done as well as her makeup, which highlighted her beautiful facial features.

Reactions to Tima Kumkum's new deal

Actresses Martha Ankomah, media personality AJ Poundz, and several others thronged the comment section of Tima Kumkum's ambassadorial deal announcement to congratulate her and leave sweet messages.

Her fervent fans in the comment section expressed their excitement for her in securing this major ambassadorial deal.

The exciting reactions of social media users to Tima Kumkum's new deal as Compu Ghana's brand ambassador are below:

marthaankomah said:

"Congratulations beautiful."

ajpoundz_gh said:

"Congratulations Sis 😍❤️👏."

victorialebenee said:

"Congratulations hun🔥👏🔥."

strawberry_fitzness said:

"I'm so happy for you, anyway I'm buying laptop 😂😂😂. Congratulations my dear."

yerenkyim20 said:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️🎉 You deserve this and more cus you have a good heart 💓🙌🙌."

selassiebrownofficial said:

"Super excited for you sis. Congrats again ❤️❤️❤️."

Tima Kumkum’s husband cries at their son’s christening

YEN.com.gh reported that Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum and her second husband, Dominic Duodu, christened their first child together in a beautiful, star-studded ceremony.

The lovely couple graced the event in beautiful custom-made white outfits, with Tima turning heads in a corseted gown that blended elegance with style.

A heartwarming video from the celebration went viral, capturing the emotional moment her husband was moved to tears, prompting heartfelt reactions from social media users.

