Ghanaian filmmaker Israel Agbo Forson, aged 32, has been apprehended by law enforcement following the emergence of a distressing video that went viral on social media.

In this alarming footage, Forson, a resident of North Legon, can be seen expressing explicit threats to use lethal force against police officers.

Popular Filmmaker Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Ghana Police Officers

The video, which was allegedly recorded by Forson himself, was subsequently shared across his various social media platforms.

His outburst came in the wake of an altercation with police, during which officers searched his vehicle.

In the confronting clip, Forson makes a fervent appeal to the Inspector General of Police, COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, urging him to organise training workshops aimed at enhancing the conduct of officers, particularly when dealing with citizens during roadside stops.

“I’m sending this message to IGP. If you don’t sit down with your police people and educate them on how they should treat civilians on the street, see, mark my words, next time I’m strapped, I will shoot somebody, and it will be a case. This is the third time this has happened to me. This is a warning. I swear to God, this is a warning. IGP, just do your job properly. If I’m armed and witness any misconduct, I won’t bother taking it to court. I will shoot."

Ghana Police arrest filmmaker Israel Agbo Forson

Ghanaian filmmaker Israel Agbo Forson's remarks drew widespread condemnation from the public, prompting a swift response from the Accra Regional Police Command.

On June 23, 2025, officers conducted an intelligence-led operation at Forson’s residence, leading to his arrest.

According to an official police statement issued on June 24, 2025, Forson has since been granted police enquiry bail and is currently cooperating with investigators as they delve into the matter.

The police service expressed strong disapproval of Forson’s behavior, characterizing it as unlawful and detrimental to public order.

In their message, the Ghana Police Service reiterated its dedication to upholding the law and preserving peace in the community, stating,

“On Monday, 23rd June 2025, an intelligence-led operation resulted in the arrest of the individual identified in the video as Israel Agbo Forson, a 32-year-old filmmaker residing in North Legon. The suspect is currently on police enquiry bail and is assisting with ongoing investigations.”

“The Ghana Police Service once again condemns in the strongest terms acts of incitement, threats, and obstruction against law enforcement officers. Such conduct is not only unlawful but also undermines public peace and the authority of the Police."

"The Command assures the public that it remains committed to maintaining law and order and will take the necessary steps to bring persons who engage in criminal acts to justice."

Police arrests man for assaulting a journalist

On May 27, 2025, a 55-year-old Ghanaian man, Theophilus Thompson, was implicated in an assault against journalist Latif Iddrisu during a protest at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The demonstration was fueled by demands for the immediate release of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who had recently been arrested for allegations of engaging in fraudulent activities.

Though Thompson denied the allegations against him, he was subsequently arrested after presenting himself at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Despite being granted bail, he failed to meet the conditions and ended up in custody for six days.

