A young artisanal gold miner pleaded with President John Mahama to halt the military crackdown on galamsey

He claimed that due to the high unemployment rate in the country, galamsey is the only means of survival for many struggling youth

The miner explained that while galamsey is illegal, it enables young people like himself to care for their families and pay for education

An artisanal gold miner has issued a passionate plea to President John Dramani Mahama, begging him to intervene in the ongoing military crackdown on small-scale illegal mining operations, aka Galamsey.

A young illegal miner kneels in desperation, pleading with President John Mahama to intervene in the military crackdown on galamsey. Photo credit: sikaofficial1 (Twitter)

His outcry comes after the government decided to set up a permanent military task force to fight illegal gold mining in the nation.

The young man, in the video spotted online, could be heard claiming that the military crackdown may have adverse effects on the livelihoods of thousands of struggling youth who depend on Galamsey for survival.

The desperate miner was on his knees, pleading with the President to halt the military operation against illegal mining.

He argued that youth like himself have no other means to survive, except through galamsey.

Though illegal, he claimed that galamsey remains their only source of income to support their families, pursue education, and meet basic needs.

Artisanal miner begs Mahama on Galamsey operation

The yet-to-be-identified man continued stressing that the government should not intervene in their activities. He also pleaded for leniency from the president.

"His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, I’m pleading with you to listen to me. This is how we, the youth, are trying to make a living," he said.

"There is no other way for us. This is what helps me take care of my mother and my family. For some of us, it helps us go to university; for others, it helps them attend nursing training.”

The man acknowledged that galamsey is not a perfect option, but insisted that the lack of alternatives has left young people with few choices.

He warned that taking away this lifeline could push many into criminal activities, worsening the country’s social problems.

Artisanal miner urges President John Mahama to withdraw soldiers and allow them to continue galamsey following the government’s military crackdown on the activity. Photo credit: sikaofficial1 (X)

In his words:

“If not for this job, what else can we do? The only other option is to go and steal, and that’s not good either. Things are tough, and this work is all we have,” he added. “You are our helper. If this job is taken from us, where will we go? There are no jobs."

He referenced national figures like former president Nana Addo and football icon Asamoah Gyan. He emphasised that just like them, today's youth need a foundation to grow and contribute meaningfully to the country’s development.

“A person like me, what can I do to help Ghana when I grow up? Nana Addo is somebody, Mahama is somebody, Baby Jet is somebody... All of them are prominent figures.” He said.

The emotional video has stirred conversation on social media, with some sympathising with the young man’s plea and others defending the government's efforts to clamp down on illegal mining due to its devastating effects on the environment and water bodies. Watch the video below.

NPP MP faced backlash after supporting galamsey

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Dr Ayew Afriyie, the Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore and Dr Bawumia's Middle Belt Campaign Coordinator, came under heavy criticism for his remarks on illegal mining.

Speaking at an NPP rally, he stated that the New Patriotic Party would never ban galamsey, claiming that doing so would cost them votes in mining communities.

His comments angered many Ghanaians on social media, who accused him of prioritising party interests over the country’s future.

