The late legendary actor Mr Ibu's adopted daughter, Jasmine Okafor, has been duped out of $13,000

The content creator met the man on TikTok, where they started their romantic relationship in 2021

Some social media users have commented on Jasmine Okafor's video, which has gone viral on YouTube video

Jasmine Okafor, the adopted daughter of the late Nollywood actor Mr. Ibu, has courageously recounted her harrowing experience of being scammed on the popular social media platform TikTok.

The ordeal began in December 2021 during an engaging live game session on TikTok, where a viewer known as Jay Love initially appeared to be charming and generous.

Mr Ibu’s daughter exposes a fake romance scam that cost her $13,000. Photo credit: @ladyjasminec

According to the investigation, Jay Love skillfully manipulated Jasmine into believing they had a genuine romantic bond, which ultimately led her to send him significant amounts of money.

As the investigation unfolded, Jasmine Okafor discovered that Jay Love had not only targeted her but had scammed at least 14 other women as well, some of whom were married.

He had lured them in with promises of love, marriage, and even travel documents, only to strip them of their money once he gained their trust.

This story was featured in a true-crime special titled "The TikTok Scammer," produced by renowned journalist Chude Jideonwo, highlighting the alarming prevalence of online scams.

Jasmine Okafor allegedly hacks Mr Ibu's account

In a further twist to this troubling narrative, Jasmine and Mr. Ibu's biological son, Daniel, were arrested in January 2024 for allegedly hacking into Mr. Ibu's phone and misappropriating $60,700 from him.

This incident added to the family’s challenges after Mr. Ibu’s passing in March 2024. Following his death, Jasmine took the controversial step of renaming her late father's TikTok account, which boasted over a million followers, to her name.

In a move that raised eyebrows, she deleted all videos that did not feature her, prompting questions about her intentions.

Jasmine Okafor "steals" Mr Ibu's TikTok account

In the wake of Mr. Ibu's death, the internet was engulfed in grief as fans and colleagues paid tribute to the legendary actor.

However, the situation took a turn when popular blogger Tosin Silverdam publicly accused Jasmine of inappropriately taking control of the late actor's TikTok account.

Tosin raised concerns about the timing of Jasmine Okafor’s actions, suggesting that she might have had prior knowledge of Mr. Ibu's death.

He also compared Jasmine's personal TikTok account, which has amassed over a million followers, to the late actor's page, casting doubt on her motives for dismantling the content and popularity that had long been associated with Mr. Ibu.

Despite the criticisms, Jasmine stated that she had been managing her father's TikTok account for several years before his death, asserting her connection and responsibility over it.

Nigerian actor Mr Ibu passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about social media users who were rocked by the unexpected death of Nigerian legendary actor Mr. Ibu, as verified by the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

After suffering from poor health for some months, the screen actor was said to have passed away from cardiac arrest.

After learning the tragic news, May Edochie felt compelled to openly express her sorrow and tears while considering the meaning of life.

