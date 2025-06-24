Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has captured the attention of the internet with her stunning array of wedding-inspired kente gowns.

The exquisite ex-wife of musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, affectionately known as Medikal, made a breathtaking statement during her latest photoshoot, showcasing her in a remarkable kente gown.

Fella Makafui Sparks Wedding Rumours As She Slays in a Sleeveless Beaded Kente Gown

Adorned in a two-tone masterpiece featuring radiant shades of yellow and red, Fella's gown embraced her voluptuous curves, exuding confidence as she posed gracefully from various angles.

The fashion designer responsible for this creation crafted a timeless sleeveless corseted gown, which featured a uniquely designed one-shoulder petal sleeve and a detachable, floor-sweeping tulle overlay that added a dramatic flair to her ensemble.

To elevate her look, intricate embroidery adorned the gown, enhancing the rich cultural significance of the kente fabric and ensuring she stood out on every occasion.

For her bridal-inspired aesthetic, Fella sported a chic side-parted frontal lace ponytail, elegantly pinned back to showcase her radiant features.

She beamed with beauty, flaunting flawless makeup that perfectly complemented her melanin-rich skin tone throughout the photoshoot.

Her accessories were nothing short of enchanting; dazzling earrings and a chic gold bracelet adorned her, while her tattoos were tastefully visible, adding a touch of personal flair.

In her hand, she held a custom-made bridal fan, embodying elegance with its luxurious fur and delicately handcrafted Adinkra symbols, a true homage to Ghana's rich cultural heritage.

Fella Makafui slays in a short dress

Fella Makafui continued to mesmerise her followers and fashion enthusiasts alike on Instagram. Her recent photoshoot showcased her in a stunning, custom-made African print gown, collaborating with the talented new designer House of Yibe.

The gown featured a long-sleeve corseted silhouette that not only accentuated her curves but also encapsulated her status as a commanding presence in the fashion world.

The celebrity mother of one rocked a centre-parted coiled hairstyle, paired with exquisite makeup that included long, fluttering eyelashes, enhancing her already flawless beauty.

Fella completed her striking look with clear glass pointed high heels adorned with embellishments and a chic black designer bag, effortlessly combining sophistication with style.

