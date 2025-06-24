A member of the Eswatini Kingdom's entourage to Kumasi gave off an interesting reaction as Otumfuo's chiefs welcomed them at the Kumasi airport

The Asantehene's delegation that welcomed the Eswatini king and his entourage with libation as part of their cultural reception routine

Scores of fans couldn't hide their fascination over the hard stare from an Eswatini lady as the Asantes showcased their tradition

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

His Majesty, King Mswati III, the leader of the Kingdom of Eswatini, has settled in Kumasi, gearing up to meet Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Videos of his first moments in Kumasi have triggered traction online. One of such profound moments is the Eswatini entourage's reaction to the typical Asante reception they received at the airport.

Otumfuo's Chiefs Welcome King Mswati III With Libation, Eswatini Lady Looks On Sternly

Source: Facebook

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, represented by a powerful delegation from Manhyia, poured libation to mark the arrival of their guests.

The Manhyia delegation was led by the Paramount Chief of the Juaben Traditional Area, Nana Otuo Sereboe II, one of the key figures in the Asante hierarchy.

The Asantes often pour libations at royal gatherings and meetings as a form of communication and offering to deities, ancestors, and spirits, seeking their blessings and guidance.

Often, it is one of the key activities performed before the royal ruler of the Asante kingdom departs his territory. The same is done when the Otumfuo returns from his trips.

In the video capturing their arrival, Inkhosikati LaMagongo, a member of the royal entourage, was seen steadily looking on as the Asantes poured the libation.

The woman is one of King Mswati III's 11 wives. Her hard stare has garnered significant traction on social media.

Reactions as the Eswatini King lands in Kumasi

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to the Eswatini entourage's arrival in Kumasi.

Ewura Papabi

Who else noticed a crew member filming proceedings from the entrance of the plane? 😁😁😁

Lovely moment for him🤩🤩

Nana Akua Johnfiah

Their faces though 😂

Joseph Owusu Afriyie

The King of Eswatine should visit the village chief.

Aku-sika Kpene

Traditional prayers in a glass! Not not! Calabash or directly from the bottle.

Alizwell Bamfo

The woman is confused 😀

KwAdwo SàRfo

Chale chale Asantefo) we are far gone kyeres3 amammer3 on full display ei in fact it’s sour identity

Danaa Vitus Nobadii

The white lady was like, let me keep an eye on this people I don't trust them🤣🤣🤣

Why is the Eswatini King in Ghana?

King Mswati III’s visit to Kumasi is part of a four-day trip to Ghana. As part of his itinerary, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, King Mswati III will address the National House of Chiefs, tour the Manhyia Museum, and visit the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

A durbar of chiefs will be held in honour of King Mswati III at the Manhyia Palace on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

On Friday, June 28, 2025, King Mswati III will tour KNUST, after which a royal banquet will be held at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall at Manhyia Palace.

He will join the Asantehene for the KNUST congregation on Saturday, June 29, 2025, before departing for Accra.

Otumfuo's daughter flaunts pretty looks on birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo's daughter flaunted her pretty looks on her birthday on June 16, 2025.

Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh shared multiple photos of herself online, celebrating her birthday while at her office.

Many Ghanaians flooded the comments section of Otumfuo's daughter's post with many birthday messages.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh