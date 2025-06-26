A recent video of Hopeson Adorye's shoe gift from his wife, Empress Gifty, has caused a frenzy on social media

Ghanaians questioned the authenticity of the politician's new pair of shoes as he flaunted them on social media

The video of Adorye flaunting the shoes has triggered mixed reactions from netizens who shared their opinions

Ghanaian politician Hopeson Yaovi Adorye has courted attention after he flaunted a gift he received from his wife, Empress Gifty, on social media.

Hopeson Adorye flaunts a ‘fake’ shoe gift from his wife, Empress Gifty. Photo source: Hopeson Adorye

The former security officer at the Kotoka International Airport was overjoyed as his wife returned from her recent trip to Paris with a special Father's Day gift.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Thursday, June 26, 2025, Hopeson Adorye decided to show off the new gifts from some shopping bags inside his plush residence.

He took out a pair of black classic business casual shoes, which he claimed were made by the renowned international luxury fashion brand Zara, from one of the bags, as he praised Empress Gifty for being a good wife who had been spoiling him with gifts.

However, there was something unusual, as the word 'Zaba' appeared to be engraved on the sole of the pair of shoes, instead of the authentic version of 'Zara'.

Hopeson Adorye and his wife, Empress Gifty, are embroiled in a feud with Nana Agradaa. Photo source: Hopeson Adorye

Hopeson Adorye threw subtle jabs indirectly at televangelist Agradaa, as he boasted about his wife, Empress Gifty's trip abroad.

He also flaunted some Ralph Lauren Polo shirts and diffusers that Empress Gifty had added to the numerous gifts she gave to him as part of his Father's Day celebrations.

Hopeson Adorye's questionable branded pair of business casual shoes garnered the attention of some Ghanaians, who teased him on social media.

Many believed that they were a knock-off of the popular Zara shoes that were being sold in foreign countries.

The video of Hopeson Adorye flaunting his 'fake' shoe gift from Empress Gifty is below:

Hopeson Adorye's shoe gift stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video of Hopeson Adorye flaunting the 'fake' Zara business casual shoes below:

eastlegon_hyper commented:

"Who else saw ZABA 😂😂😂 or my eyes? 👀."

commentsection_gh said:

"Let us just pray Agradaa doesn't see this fake ZABA SHOE😂."

ememaxventures wrote:

"Agrasco has gotten a spell that will end the beef. Release Agrasco 💪💪💪😂."

efyastonevy said:

"😂 Wei Manni mpo awu ama omo cos eiiii what is this?😂😂😂."

gold.ilocks50 wrote:

"Zaba leather is something which is there. Please, Osibo, where are you? We need your advice?"

iam_miss_mensah said:

"Man just gave himself out for dragging 🤦🏾‍♀️ displaying fake with his full chest 🤣🤣. Na ZABA ba da ben 🤔🤣🤣🤣. Let’s just hope Agradaa doesn't get to see this.😩."

Empress jabs Agradaa during Ralph Lauren shopping

YEN.com.gh also reported that Empress Gifty jabbed Agradaa when she entered a Ralph Lauren store in Paris.

The gospel musician was excited as she left the high-end shop with bags filled with luxury fashion items.

A voiceover attached to the video took a swipe at Empress Gifty's rival, Agradaa, amid their ongoing feud.

